12 kitchen storage spots you completely forgot about

Ritika Tiwari
Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Optimizing kitchen space is one of the most beneficial things one can do to make the run pantry efficiently. Not just increased performance, but it will also let you have a healthy and entertaining lifestyle. 

Ironically, there is a lot of space which goes unused just because we are not able to recognize it. With this article, we really hope to give you some clues as to where you can store the kitchen essentials.

​1. Put walls to better use

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

Your kitchen walls can have a lot of untapped potential, so get a little more creative with it. A simple metal plating won’t take much effort and will let you add magnets to hang whatever you need. So, get the containers out of the cupboard and hang it on the walls.

A clear idea can be taken from this kitchen and you can see the lavishness it imparts to the kitchen walls.

2. ​Extremely functional kitchen

Hiruki studio Industrial style kitchen
Hiruki studio

Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio

Before looking at this kitchen you would not have thought of such clever use of a kitchen space. The shelves in this kitchen start from the floor itself. Not just kitchen items, you can stuff in all other elements of the house in there, like books and magazine.

​3. The glass jar

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Whether you like to place things in a glass jar or just want to maintain transparency, this sort of kitchen cabinet is the right choice. By placing things in a glass cabinet also discourages messy habits and lets you arrange things in a better way.

All the things in the kitchen are clearly visible and act as an aesthetic booster. As a quick tip, try to throw away all the unnecessary things.

​4. A creative divide

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you live in an open planned home, simply use a hollow shelf that can even act as a divider. The kitchen is elegantly separated from the living area and it allows plenty of storage also. As there is no wall in between, natural lights easily enter the kitchen.

​5. Overhead compartments

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

It is not just the planes that need to be storage-efficient and come with the solution of overhead cabinets. Kitchens also warrant overhead solutions, making the storage easier than ever. Along with the overhead kitchens, there is closed cabinet too.

​6. Shelves on walls

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

Make the most of the area where narrow shelving can thrive. The bright yellow kitchen here has been designed thoughtfully with lots of shelves and cabinets.


​7. Hide away the bins

Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Nothing is messier than bins left out on display. In a narrow kitchen, these pesky items can be more of a nightmare, so hide them away with an integrated version of the cabinet.

​8. Hanging storage

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you like a bit of rustic touch, the hanging technique leveraged in this kitchen is the best bait. Along with looking great, they also give plenty of storage space.

​9. Window shelves

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style kitchen
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

This kitchen showcases a highly creative use of window shelves. Without blocking the light, the designers have given us an innovative solution for storing things. The deep red colour is also a striking feature of this kitchen.

​10. The closet kitchen

homify Country style kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes it is as easy as putting a pair of doors for creating a storage space. All the appliances and ingredients can hide in this shelve without any chaos. The doors beautifully conceal the mess, so, you don’t even have to worry if something is left unmanaged.

​11. Different storage units

Idea Interior KitchenStorage
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

This kitchen has all sorts of storage that you can imagine. Both open and closed cabinets are showcased here in ultimate elegance.

​12. An open kitchen

ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern kitchen
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

A clever use of baskets is witnessed in this open view kitchen. Of course, this is one idea that can be incorporated in both modern as well as the rustic kitchen.

For more home ideas, click here.

Which one of these kitchen ideas was your favourite?


