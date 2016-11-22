12 kitchen storage spots you completely forgot about

Optimizing kitchen space is one of the most beneficial things one can do to make the run pantry efficiently. Not just increased performance, but it will also let you have a healthy and entertaining lifestyle.
Ironically, there is a lot of space which goes unused just because we are not able to recognize it. With this article, we really hope to give you some clues as to where you can store the kitchen essentials.
Your kitchen walls can have a lot of untapped potential, so get a little more creative with it. A simple metal plating won’t take much effort and will let you add magnets to hang whatever you need. So, get the containers out of the cupboard and hang it on the walls.
A clear idea can be taken from this kitchen and you can see the lavishness it imparts to the kitchen walls.
Before looking at this kitchen you would not have thought of such clever use of a kitchen space. The shelves in this kitchen start from the floor itself. Not just kitchen items, you can stuff in all other elements of the house in there, like books and magazine.
Whether you like to place things in a glass jar or just want to maintain transparency, this sort of kitchen cabinet is the right choice. By placing things in a glass cabinet also discourages messy habits and lets you arrange things in a better way.
All the things in the kitchen are clearly visible and act as an aesthetic booster. As a quick tip, try to throw away all the unnecessary things.
If you live in an open planned home, simply use a hollow shelf that can even act as a divider. The kitchen is elegantly separated from the living area and it allows plenty of storage also. As there is no wall in between, natural lights easily enter the kitchen.
It is not just the planes that need to be storage-efficient and come with the solution of overhead cabinets. Kitchens also warrant overhead solutions, making the storage easier than ever. Along with the overhead kitchens, there is closed cabinet too.
Make the most of the area where narrow shelving can thrive. The bright yellow kitchen here has been designed thoughtfully with lots of shelves and cabinets.
Nothing is messier than bins left out on display. In a narrow kitchen, these pesky items can be more of a nightmare, so hide them away with an integrated version of the cabinet.
If you like a bit of rustic touch, the hanging technique leveraged in this kitchen is the best bait. Along with looking great, they also give plenty of storage space.
This kitchen showcases a highly creative use of window shelves. Without blocking the light, the designers have given us an innovative solution for storing things. The deep red colour is also a striking feature of this kitchen.
Sometimes it is as easy as putting a pair of doors for creating a storage space. All the appliances and ingredients can hide in this shelve without any chaos. The doors beautifully conceal the mess, so, you don’t even have to worry if something is left unmanaged.
This kitchen has all sorts of storage that you can imagine. Both open and closed cabinets are showcased here in ultimate elegance.
A clever use of baskets is witnessed in this open view kitchen. Of course, this is one idea that can be incorporated in both modern as well as the rustic kitchen.
