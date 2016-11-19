A family home with traditional touches in Kerela

Owned by Dr. P. S. John and his family, this home is a very contemporary and stylish affair in white, grey and wooden hues. White makes the rooms look spacious and bright, grey adds character, and wooden elements lend warmth to the interiors. Trendy furnishing, minimalistic designs and modern materials come together to make the residence smart, functional and appealing. Bold colours pop up randomly in some rooms for a bit of excitement, while an open plan layout ensures that the abode feels airy and expansive. Find out more about this charming creation by the interior designers and decorators at Stanzza.
The way the dining, living and kitchen merge with each other without interior walls is truly ultramodern. The gleaming white floor and smooth white walls get colourful touches through the dark wooden furniture, false ceiling, and some shelves. Recessed lights liven up the bright and clean home further.
We love how family photos adorn the wall behind the stylish wooden chairs in the entertainment area. They add spice to the white wall, while wooden beams on the ceiling lend warmth. The patterned cushions are eye-catching too.
The TV unit as well as the wall panels and shelves look so sleek and modern! Wood, white and grey join hands for a unique look, while ambient lighting makes it more attractive.
The open kitchen is a delightful vision in pristine white, with gleaming counters and sleek cabinets. Modern appliances have been accommodated in customised niches neatly, while some trendy highchairs allow you to grab a quick bite or drink at the breakfast nook. Everything looks so incredibly clean and smooth!
The entrance to the formal living space is marked by a sleek wooden frame and translucent glass panels which offer subtle privacy. It’s stylish and smart as well, and doesn’t hamper the openness of the house.
The formal living area is perfect for receiving guests or chatting with friends. Plush and smart couches offer cosy seating, while bright cushions and dark red curtains break the monotony of white. The elegant coffee table and soft rug deserves your attention too.
Sleek dark wooden elements add warmth to this simple bedroom, while the closet and drawers under the bed offer storage room. Soft shades of grey and white make the ambiance soothing, and the shiny blue bedspread makes it all look charming.
The white bedroom gets a dash of style, thanks to the slim grey panelling with in-built white squares. Cream-coloured drapes add softness to the space, while dark blue cushions add a pop of colour.
The gracefully patterned dark red bedding is a bold touch in this otherwise simple bedroom. The brown and white side tables are sleek and slightly unique, while creamy curtains make for a relaxing ambiance.
What a delightful and inviting home! It creates magic with simple colours, creative designs and trendy touches. Check out another tour here - A Beautiful Bunglow for the Indian Family.