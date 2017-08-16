A beautiful family home in Lucknow

Welcome to a contemporary and stylish Indian home where soothing, neutral colours and sleek, trendy furniture make a unique style statement. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Allied Interiors, the home features spacious and neat rooms, simple designs, and sudden pops of creative elements. Premium materials and lavish textures make the interiors inviting and aesthetic.
The U-shaped layout of the modular kitchen helps in moving around and cooking easily, while smooth brown and white cabinets cater to storage needs. The mosaic tiles on the backsplash add life to this sleek and trendy space.
Cosy couches dotted with soft cushions make the living space very relaxing, while sleek wooden tables holding decorative pieces and candles make for visual appeal. The colours used are neutral and comfortable.
Simple but trendy wooden furniture adds elegance to the creamy white dining space. Dark but sheer curtains with self prints contrast the bright environment nicely and keep the sun out when it’s hot. A stylish chandelier in the corner and a white vase holding flowers add spice to the space.
Here’s another fashionable kitchen with ample storage provision. Light-coloured wooden laminate on the cabinets contrast the dark countertop nicely, while glass shutters for some of the shelves add style here.
Creamy shades of white rule this minimalist yet elegant bedroom, with its contemporary bed, soft bedding, beautifully patterned drapes and warm wooden floor. Don’t miss the chic, floating side tables with stylish black lamps for bedtime reading.
This majestic bedroom stuns with its dark maroon feature wall, graceful high chairs, vintage style side tables and transparent curtains. The headboard of the bed is a unique and classy affair in metal and catches the eye instantly.
The creamy white environment of the bathroom gets a dash of warmth, thanks to the sleek wooden cabinets under the sink countertop. While marble on the walls indicate luxury, the large mirror lends illusion of extra space.
