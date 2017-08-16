Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful family home in Lucknow

Justwords Justwords
Interior designs, Allied Interiors Allied Interiors Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Welcome to a contemporary and stylish Indian home where soothing, neutral colours and sleek, trendy furniture make a unique style statement. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Allied Interiors, the home features spacious and neat rooms, simple designs, and sudden pops of creative elements. Premium materials and lavish textures make the interiors inviting and aesthetic.

Sleek kitchen

Interior designs, Allied Interiors Allied Interiors Modern kitchen Property,Building,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Architecture,Rectangle,Hall,Wall
Allied Interiors

Interior designs

Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors

The U-shaped layout of the modular kitchen helps in moving around and cooking easily, while smooth brown and white cabinets cater to storage needs. The mosaic tiles on the backsplash add life to this sleek and trendy space.

Tasteful living

Interior designs, Allied Interiors Allied Interiors Modern living room Table,Furniture,Comfort,Wood,Building,studio couch,Flooring,Interior design,Couch,Lamp
Allied Interiors

Interior designs

Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors

Cosy couches dotted with soft cushions make the living space very relaxing, while sleek wooden tables holding decorative pieces and candles make for visual appeal. The colours used are neutral and comfortable.

Elegant dining

Interior designs, Allied Interiors Allied Interiors Modern dining room
Allied Interiors

Interior designs

Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors

Simple but trendy wooden furniture adds elegance to the creamy white dining space. Dark but sheer curtains with self prints contrast the bright environment nicely and keep the sun out when it’s hot. A stylish chandelier in the corner and a white vase holding flowers add spice to the space.

Smart and functional

Interior designs, Allied Interiors Allied Interiors Modern kitchen
Allied Interiors

Interior designs

Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors

Here’s another fashionable kitchen with ample storage provision. Light-coloured wooden laminate on the cabinets contrast the dark countertop nicely, while glass shutters for some of the shelves add style here.

Dreamy bedroom

Interior designs, Allied Interiors Allied Interiors Modern style bedroom
Allied Interiors

Interior designs

Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors

Creamy shades of white rule this minimalist yet elegant bedroom, with its contemporary bed, soft bedding, beautifully patterned drapes and warm wooden floor. Don’t miss the chic, floating side tables with stylish black lamps for bedtime reading.

Bold and beautiful

Interior designs, Allied Interiors Allied Interiors Modern style bedroom
Allied Interiors

Interior designs

Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors

This majestic bedroom stuns with its dark maroon feature wall, graceful high chairs, vintage style side tables and transparent curtains. The headboard of the bed is a unique and classy affair in metal and catches the eye instantly.

Cosy bathroom

Interior designs, Allied Interiors Allied Interiors Modern bathroom
Allied Interiors

Interior designs

Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors

The creamy white environment of the bathroom gets a dash of warmth, thanks to the sleek wooden cabinets under the sink countertop. While marble on the walls indicate luxury, the large mirror lends illusion of extra space.

This elegant family home is a treat for the eyes, right? Here’s another tour you might enjoy - A 3bhk Family Home in Pune.

A modern penthouse apartment in New Delhi
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks