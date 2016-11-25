Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and furnished family home in New Delhi

Interior Projects, Architect Harish Tripathi & Associates
From the architects at Architect Harish Tripathi & Associates, we bring you a modern and luxurious home today. Elegant wooden elements, trendy and cosy furniture, tasteful lighting, and eye-catching designs make this residence a stunner. Though the colours used are mostly neutral and soothing, pops of vibrant hues appear here and there for visual interest. Stylish false ceilings and beautiful patterns add to the specialty of this home.

Gorgeous living

Interior Projects, Architect Harish Tripathi & Associates
The formal living space features beautiful furniture, a trendy coffee table and wooden slats on the ceiling with embedded lights. The dark wooden wall-mounted shelf holds pretty vases for an aesthetic touch, while elegant curtains make the space dreamy.

Bold contrast

Interior Projects, Architect Harish Tripathi & Associates
The family room is a more relaxed affair, with soft beige couches offering cosy seating. The dark, lightly patterned curtains contrast them nicely and keep the sun out effectively on hot days.

Beautiful shelves

Interior Projects, Architect Harish Tripathi & Associates
The wooden shelves and niches in the family room are stylish and beautifully illuminated, so that you can admire the showpieces easily. The vibrant painting adds colour to the space as well.

Serene nook

Interior Projects, Architect Harish Tripathi & Associates
This seating area features large and plush couches in a dark shade of burgundy, with soothing lights creating a calm ambiance. The wooden panel with niches flaunts the marble statue of Lord Ganesha and some decorative figurines.  

Elegant dining

Interior Projects, Architect Harish Tripathi & Associates
Elegant furniture, sleek wooden panelling with recessed lights and high windows which bring in sunlight make the dining area sophisticated and warm. The wall featuring the crockery unit also holds a sleek TV, so that diners can enjoy their favourite shows while having yummy meals.

Cosy dining

Interior Projects, Architect Harish Tripathi & Associates
Light-hued wooden and chic chairs surround a round, glass-topped table for cosy mealtimes in this informal dining nook. Matching cabinets provide storage space, while the painted glass doors add style and colour here.


Pattern play in master bedroom

Interior Projects, Architect Harish Tripathi & Associates
The master bedroom is truly a regal space featuring sleek furniture and designs. While diagonal checks rule the bedding, ornate patterns adorn the unique headboard with its wide wooden frame. Sleek and glossy side tables make the setting all the more ultramodern.

Vibrant children’s bedroom

Interior Projects, Architect Harish Tripathi & Associates
Silky green curtains, a beautifully patterned red rug and colourful bedspreads make the children’s bedroom vibrant and lively. The false ceiling looks trendy and we adore the cylindrical cushions with blue checks.

Glorious staircase

Interior Projects, Architect Harish Tripathi & Associates
The staircase of this house is a unique spiral with a steel railing that becomes straight at the landings. The creamy white hue of the steps makes the structure look spacious and lightweight as well.

Inspired by this lavish and very modern family home? Here’s another tour for more ideas - A beautiful 2bhk apartment for a newly married couple.

22 outstanding examples for the entrance and the corridor
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


