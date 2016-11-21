A cosy and beautiful family home in Navi Mumbai

The Nair House in Navi Mumbai is not just contemporary, but warm and cosy as well. Filled with soft neutral shades mostly, the residence makes use of brilliant ambient lighting and trendy furniture to make its style statement. Elegant wooden elements add personality to the interiors, while an open plan layout makes the home seem more spacious than it is. Effective utilisation of space is another notable aspect you will come across during the tour. Kudos for this project goes to the architects at Studio Polymorph.
Golden ambient lighting and creamy white walls make the living space very inviting, while the wooden alcove above the window comes with floating shelves for added attraction. The sleek couch is contrasted nicely by the black patterned cushions, and the coffee table is truly ultramodern. The striped rug and artworks on the wall offer visual interest too.
Our breath was taken away by the fantastic and customised wooden panelling which starts from the TV wall and spans across the living room ceiling for a gorgeous look. Ambient lighting along the edge of the panelling adds glamour to this space.
To make the home seem more expansive, the living space merges with the dining area, as you can see here. This layout also helps in easier socialisation.
Sleek and trendy furniture in wood and cream make the dining experience a real pleasure in this home. Note how a single vibrant painting adds colour and life to the dining zone.
A wooden, slightly raised platform demarcates the study area from the rest of the residence. It features a sleek desk and neat shelves for practical purposes, and looks very cosy. We also love the tall mirror on the wall between the living and study. It lends the illusion of extra space nicely.
Beautiful patterns on the duvet and pillows add personality to the wooden bed, while the sleek wall-to-wall closets offer tons of storage space. The wooden panel on the ceiling makes for a stylish touch, while a long shelf high above the bed is perfect for displaying decorative items.
It’s inspiring how a tiny sliver of space right next to the bed has been utilised cleverly to fit in a compact desk and a trendy chair. You can work or study here with ease just before going to sleep.
Soothing colours, creative wooden elements and smart space utilisation left us impressed with the Nair House.