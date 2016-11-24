A 4000 sqft penthouse in Bangalore full of style

With an area of 4000 square feet, this spacious Hazel Penthouse in Bangalore is owned by a couple with two preteen kids. It is filled with neat and clean lines and is very contemporary in look and feel. The walls, floors and ceilings of the residence have been kept primarily white and smooth, so that they reflect as much light as possible for brightness. An open plan layout ensures that the interior feels expansive, while soothing lights make for a dreamy ambiance in the evenings. The furniture is trendy and practical, and the decor scheme is minimal in nature. Read on to know more about this smart creation by the architects at Kamat & Rozario Architecture.
The subtly lavish living space looks very airy and bright, thanks to the massive glass window overlooking the patio. The dark wooden ceiling here contrasts the white environment beautifully, while rusty brown slate tiles lend the patio a rustic touch. The sight of well-maintained greenery is so refreshing right?
The ultramodern grey and white chairs and the sofa with its colourful cushions add vibrancy to the white living area. The white and brown coffee table looks sleek and trendy as well. Artworks and small potted plants offer aesthetic touches here.
Thanks to the open plan layout, the living area extends to merge with the dining space seamlessly. Elegant wood and rattan furniture make mealtimes warm and cosy here, while the chic steel pendant lamp makes for a modern touch.
After sunset, the bright yet soft recessed lights are turned on in this penthouse. They cast golden glows over different areas and create a dreamy and relaxing atmosphere. A part of the living space enjoys double height and receives light from the upper floor as well.
The dark wooden ceiling of the living space you saw before opens up to the upper floor for a lofty and airy feel. Those sitting in the family room upstairs can look down through the glass and see what’s going on in the living area. The high windows you see above the wooden ceiling also bring in more sunlight to brighten up the home.
The staircase leading you upstairs features clear glass balustrades which make for an open and airy feel, thanks to the clear view they offer. The upper floor is rendered in white as well, which looks golden under the lights.
A simple but plush couch contrasts the gleaming white floor and white walls of the family room upstairs. The dark wooden in-built shelf is also a great addition and holds books and decorative items with equal ease. You can sink into the sofa with a book or watch TV for hours when the mood strikes.
