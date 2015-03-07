Tips for successful outdoor dining

It’s been a long, chilly winter for us northern hemisphere dwellers, but there’s brilliant news on the horizon—the sun is finally about to plunge free from the blankets of thick cloud and murk and spring is on the doorstep. While it’s been cosy, in no time we’ll rejoice at being able to bust free from the confinements of our warm, heated homes and out onto the patios and terraces—especially come mealtime. Outdoor dining is coming back folks, so we best get our affairs in order. Time to prepare those disused outdoor balconies, yards and other various nooks and get the home set for some outdoor dining. It has been so long since we have been outdoors, that we have forgotten that we’ve even got an outdoor dining area to begin with!

Where to start? Fret not, for Homify is here with the goods—take a stroll through these wonderful examples of outdoor dining to come, and absorb some tips on how best to prepare your outdoor areas for the best of spring dining to come.