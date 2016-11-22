8 tips to make your home safe and secure

The most important element for the safety of your home and family is to take care of the house in all contexts and incorporate the good security features. This idea book is aimed to give you some advice on how you can install new measures within your home designs and make it your safe heaven.
Though there are plenty of techniques you can implement to protect your home yet these small safety routines and measures will definitely help you avoid fights and make big differences to architecture. We'll give you some tips that we serve in protecting your home, we hope will be useful.
Install lightings in your garage and near the garage door that can be opened and closed remotely.A usual tactic of some thieves is that they will wait for you to get off the car, force you to let them to the entrance of the home and then steal material. At such times, it is quite late and impossible to raise an alarm and you will be helpless.
Do not open the door, if you see people who are not usual in the vicinity of your home. Keep your car and warns those who are inside the house so they do not come out, give some back and when the place is safe then open the garage door and enter.
Afterall, who knows there is someone waiting for you to leave and they enter your home just to create big mess!
At the entrance gates of your house, you must get a security system and alarm installed as a shield of security. Putting more than one lock and reinforcing the part of hinges of your door with metal angles, steel pins etc also helps.
Take care that there is no space between the floor and doors, if you have some space there can be placed a steel rod and force the door open at the bottom of the doors.
Semi basement ensures windows and patios, especially that are not in sight, with bars that serve you protection for anyone try to get there.
The areas of the courtyards, which are not visible, are those most likely to be used to force the windows, rather than those found in the main facade of the house, since this is exposed to view everyone who passes. Keep regular checks over them.
All the important documents like deeds, key cards, passports, bank information, and jewellery must be stored in a special drawer within a discrete part of your dressing area, closet or any area that is unusual and out of sight of your home. It can be anything but safe.
Prepare the list of all electronic devices in your home including the serial number, model, brand and a photograph indicating its important characteristics.
Check out the locks on the doors and windows regularly. Remember that the locks can become a weak point in the security of your home, these can be worn from use and this is information known to your relatives, friends and neighbors. Whether you are home alone or leaving it a for a day or two, a deeper check to all the small and big locks is essential to preserve your security.
Do not spread if you go out and travel abroad, informing how long you will leave your home alone on any social networks than any of your family use. It is important to let something to yourself, and your friend to make them safe. Fool the thieves and burglars by placing timers and TV remotely controlled at certain instances of the day to make them feel that home is occupied.
If you spend a holiday away from home it is good, as a precaution, to have installed a program that controls on certain lights, exterior and interior, at certain times.
Program to collect your mail with a trusted neighbor and leave some slightly open blinds in front of the front, which do not open on an important place in the house, and where the stereo, television or other expensive items are visible.
