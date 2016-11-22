Your browser is out-of-date.

8 tips to make your home safe and secure

Ruqaiyya Hussain
3 BHK Duplex
The most important element for the safety of your home and family is to take care of the house in all contexts and incorporate the good security features. This idea book is aimed to give you some advice on how you can install new measures within your home designs and make it your safe heaven.

Though there are plenty of techniques you can implement to protect your home yet these small safety routines and measures will definitely help you avoid fights and make big differences to architecture. We'll give you some tips that we serve in protecting your home, we hope will be useful.

1. Your garage door should open from a Distance

Install lightings in your garage and near the garage door that can be opened and closed remotely.A usual tactic of some thieves is that they will wait for you to get off the car, force you to let them to the entrance of the home and then steal material. At such times, it is quite late and impossible to raise an alarm and you will be helpless.

Do not open the door, if you see people who are not usual in the vicinity of your home. Keep your car and warns those who are inside the house so they do not come out, give some back and when the place is safe then open the garage door and enter.

2. Do not leave the house, even for a short time, without closing a window firmly!

Afterall, who knows there is someone waiting for you to leave and they enter your home just to create big mess!

3. Install the door security system and alarm

At the entrance gates of your house, you must get a security system and alarm installed as a shield of security. Putting more than one lock and reinforcing the part of hinges of your door with metal angles, steel pins etc also helps.

Take care that there is no space between the floor and doors, if you have some space there can be placed a steel rod and force the door open at the bottom of the doors.

4. Place bars on windows, looks after those who are not in sight in backyards and basements

Semi basement ensures windows and patios, especially that are not in sight, with bars that serve you protection for anyone try to get there. 

The areas of the courtyards, which are not visible, are those most likely to be used to force the windows, rather than those found in the main facade of the house, since this is exposed to view everyone who passes. Keep regular checks over them.

5. Be smart while storing Valuable deeds, documents and jewelry

All the important documents like deeds, key cards, passports, bank information, and jewellery must be stored in a special drawer within a discrete part of your dressing area, closet or any area that is unusual and out of sight of your home.  It can be anything but safe. 

Prepare the list of all electronic devices in your home including the serial number, model, brand and a photograph indicating its important characteristics.

6. Examine the doors and locks for potential weakness

Check out the locks on the doors and windows regularly. Remember that the locks can become a weak point in the security of your home, these can be worn from use and this is information known to your relatives, friends and neighbors. Whether you are home alone or leaving it a for a day or two, a deeper check to all the small and big locks is essential to preserve your security.


7. Social Media- Limit the Information Leaks- Be vigilant of your Vacations

Do not spread if you go out and travel abroad, informing how long you will leave your home alone on any social networks than any of your family use. It is important to let something to yourself, and your friend to make them safe. Fool the thieves and burglars by placing timers and TV remotely controlled at certain instances of the day to make them feel that home is occupied.

8. Place Interior and Exterior system lighting that can be Remote Controlled

If you spend a holiday away from home it is good, as a precaution, to have installed a program that controls on certain lights, exterior and interior, at certain times.

Program to collect your mail with a trusted neighbor and leave some slightly open blinds in front of the front, which do not open on an important place in the house, and where the stereo, television or other expensive items are visible. 

Suggested Read- Building a home without falling into ruins

What is your idea for this guide?


