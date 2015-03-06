Smart clothes storage ideas

How many times this winter have you come home to find all manner of coats, beanies, scarves and accessories strewn around the house in inconvenient and cluttered spaces? The unfortunate truth is that, if you don’t have a smart storage system for your clothing and miscellaneous apparel, you will undoubtedly end up with a home that is jumbled, disorganised and untidy. Time to clean up that chaotic entry hall, disorganised bedroom, and jumbled living space, and guarantee your clothing has a space, and indeed a designated place to ensure your home stays neat, tidy and efficient.
If you are unsure where to begin, check out the following handy hints below, and start organising your home into an effective, practical and useable domestic space.
Useful items such as jackets, hats, scarves and belts always seem to be the items that are left strewn in awkward positions around the house. Coats tend to find their way onto the nearest table or sofa, cluttering the living spaces and creating a mess. Time to put those items in their place. Install a funky or stylish coat rack in the entry hall to your home, or indeed in any room that would benefit from a little extra hanging storage, without compromising cupboard space.
In a small space it can be tricky finding enough space for clothes and all the accessories that go with them. Take a look at this excitingly original and innovative clothing ‘bookshelf’ that redesigns the typical clothes storage system. This bookshelf for clothes acts smartly and effectively as it utilises the indent in the wall space and provides a unique and attractive way of displaying one’s everyday items. Normally, you want you clothing hidden away behind a door, ensuring all of your sweaters and drab t-shirts are well out of plain sight—this intriguing design takes those t-shirts and puts them on display in a fashion that looks attention-grabbing and fascinating. The ladder adds to the space and ensures the top shelves are within easy reach, while adding a sense of style and interest.
If you are unable to affix anything to your wall, but still require a solution for those bits-and-bobs in the house, try a free-standing coat rack with additional storage. This stylish and uber-contemporary coat holder has a space for almost everything, simply place your keys in the small trays, your jacket on the rail, and any additional bits in the handy storage box below. An item such as this is guaranteed to enhance your space and ensure everything stays in its right place.
Forget necklaces and belts laying around the home, cluttering your space and making a mess within your well-designed space, implement several hanging linen containers such as these for a simple and effective storage solution that will ensure everything has a place, and nothing goes missing.
If you are blessed with plenty of space in your bedroom, consider a bespoke or custom storage solution that will ensure you have enough room for all of your clothes, plus extra room for all those bits and pieces that accumulate throughout the years. Storage such as this is not inexpensive, but the benefits of a smart and custom installed structure are immense. Look to the professionals and install a unit that is practical, efficient and stylish.
If you aren’t fortunate to have built in wardrobes or a designated dressing space, you will want to seek out the best way to store your clothing—there are many different options on the market, but one of the oldest and most convenient ways to store clothes outside of a wardrobe, is a well-constructed and efficient chest of drawers. This example illustrates a stylish lowboy in a contemporary mid-century design that would assimilate into any décor or home design. To put the finishing touches on the space and integrate a chest of drawers into the bedroom, add a fashionable table lamp, some art and several cute home accessories.