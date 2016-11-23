20 spectacular built-in closets for your room

You can add the most modern bed, matching side tables and stylish furnishings, but your bedroom won’t be complete without the perfect built-in closets that not only match the overall décor theme of the room, but also look so sophisticated that they could be the highlight of the room.
Storage closets in the bedroom are functional as they help to hide away the clutter. However, not enough importance is given to bedroom closets, which is the reason we decided to devote this ideabook to 20 stunning built-in closet designs that will inspire you to create the bedroom of your dreams.
Mirror doors on the closet are great for full length reflections while dressing, besides reflecting natural light and making the area appear larger.
Closets made from wood add lovely natural warmth to the bedroom and introduce a nice retro touch in the area. Additionally, wood doesn’t go out of style, so you can live with the same look for years.
In a bedroom for a single person, rather than going with the stereotypical masculine and feminine colours, using neutral colours is a good idea, especially with an eye to the future.
A glass door on the closet in the bedroom not only makes it easy to locate clothes in a flash, but also adds a distinctly modern look to the room.
Using contrast tones of dark, light and bright work well and add spectacular style to the bedroom. Make sure you choose the right combination of colours.
In urban apartments, where the design has to work around the windows and walls, a closet that fits snugly into the available space is ideal.
A bedroom that is simple can be elegant too. Sometimes, a basic closet in white can add style to the bedroom, especially if it matches the rest of the décor.
It’s important to give the design of your closet sufficient thought so that it’s functional and practical with designated space for storing all your clothes and accessories.
It’s all right to be creative with a closet to ensure that it blends with the décor in the bedroom and reflects your style.
A stylishly organized open closet can display your clothes as a part of the room décor and add an interesting touch to the ambiance.
When the same shades are carried through the entire bedroom, it brings synergy to the space.
When the closet doors are made of the same colour of wood as the furniture and accessories, it lends a rustic and old-world feel to the room.
A built in closet can serve as a dividing wall that separates the bedroom from the seating area, helping to maintain privacy.
When a room is decorated in bright colours, a closet in a dull white shade helps to introduce calmness and pulls together a look of quiet sophistication.
In a children’s bedroom, instead of building a wall-to-wall closet, the size of the storage can be cut down to a smaller size to make the room look airier.
When the closet matches the rest of the furniture in the room, the coordinated look adds sophistication to the bedroom.
Using sliding doors on the closet can help in saving space, but there’s no reason not to decorate the doors to add beauty.
Instead of sticking with a single colour on the closet, using a combination of two shades helps to break the monotony.
White is a colour that is used in most modern homes. It can be a pretty addition to the closets in the bedroom, especially when combined with clever lighting.
Why opt for plain glass doors when you can add a touch of colour to them. Coloured glass doors on the closet introduce energy into the room. Choose the right shade to create the mood that you want.
