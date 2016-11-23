Your browser is out-of-date.

20 spectacular built-in closets for your room

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern style bedroom
You can add the most modern bed, matching side tables and stylish furnishings, but your bedroom won’t be complete without the perfect built-in closets that not only match the overall décor theme of the room, but also look so sophisticated that they could be the highlight of the room.

Storage closets in the bedroom are functional as they help to hide away the clutter. However, not enough importance is given to bedroom closets, which is the reason we decided to devote this ideabook to 20 stunning built-in closet designs that will inspire you to create the bedroom of your dreams.

1. Smooth reflections

Dom w Markach, ArtDecoprojekt ArtDecoprojekt Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
Mirror doors on the closet are great for full length reflections while dressing, besides reflecting natural light and making the area appear larger.

2. Go retro with wood

Bedroom Ansari Architects Modern style bedroom
Closets made from wood add lovely natural warmth to the bedroom and introduce a nice retro touch in the area. Additionally, wood doesn’t go out of style, so you can live with the same look for years.

3. Single solution

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
In a bedroom for a single person, rather than going with the stereotypical masculine and feminine colours, using neutral colours is a good idea, especially with an eye to the future.

4. See-through elegance

Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern style bedroom
A glass door on the closet in the bedroom not only makes it easy to locate clothes in a flash, but also adds a distinctly modern look to the room.

5. Stunning colour combinations

Milan Fitted Bedroom Furniture homify BedroomWardrobes & closets gloss,laquered
Using contrast tones of dark, light and bright work well and add spectacular style to the bedroom. Make sure you choose the right combination of colours.

6. Measured to perfection

Master Bedroom Urban Shaastra Classic style bedroom Furniture,Wood,Comfort,Building,Interior design,Rectangle,Cabinetry,Flooring,Shade,Floor
In urban apartments, where the design has to work around the windows and walls, a closet that fits snugly into the available space is ideal.


7. Simply stylish

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
A bedroom that is simple can be elegant too. Sometimes, a basic closet in white can add style to the bedroom, especially if it matches the rest of the décor.

8. Pretty practical

DRESSING, Centimetre.com Centimetre.com Modern dressing room
It’s important to give the design of your closet sufficient thought so that it’s functional and practical with designated space for storing all your clothes and accessories.

9. Creatively customized

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom Building,Property,Comfort,Azure,Bed frame,House,Interior design,Bed,Wood,Rectangle
It’s all right to be creative with a closet to ensure that it blends with the décor in the bedroom and reflects your style.

10. Hanging decor

Dormitório Masculino | Petrópolis, Monte Arquitetura Monte Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
A stylishly organized open closet can display your clothes as a part of the room décor and add an interesting touch to the ambiance.

11. Perfectly matched

Master Bed Room KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey Building,Comfort,Lighting,Interior design,Bed frame,Pillow,Floor,House,Wall,Flooring
When the same shades are carried through the entire bedroom, it brings synergy to the space.

12. Naturally rustic

Guest Room Navmiti Designs Modern style bedroom Property,Wood,Rectangle,Picture frame,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Wall,Hardwood,Wood stain
When the closet doors are made of the same colour of wood as the furniture and accessories, it lends a rustic and old-world feel to the room.

13. Partition closet

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern style bedroom
A built in closet can serve as a dividing wall that separates the bedroom from the seating area, helping to maintain privacy.

14. Understated elegance

Apartamento em Perdizes, Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design Lovisaro Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
When a room is decorated in bright colours, a closet in a dull white shade helps to introduce calmness and pulls together a look of quiet sophistication.

15. Built to size

Linha Selfie , Henn Henn BedroomWardrobes & closets MDF
In a children’s bedroom, instead of building a wall-to-wall closet, the size of the storage can be cut down to a smaller size to make the room look airier.

16. Coordinated furniture

First floor master bedroom wardrobe homify Modern style bedroom
When the closet matches the rest of the furniture in the room, the coordinated look adds sophistication to the bedroom.

17. Sliding door space savers

master suite Ornate Projects Minimalist bedroom
Using sliding doors on the closet can help in saving space, but there’s no reason not to decorate the doors to add beauty.

18. Two toned

Wardrobe ZEAL Arch Designs Modern style bedroom Property,Building,Wood,Interior design,House,Lighting,Flooring,Floor,Yellow,Door
Instead of sticking with a single colour on the closet, using a combination of two shades helps to break the monotony.

19. White beauty

residential project - Bangalore Studio Polygon Classic style bedroom Engineered Wood White Door,Wood,Flooring,Fixture,Floor,Hall,Comfort,Building,Hardwood,Ceiling
White is a colour that is used in most modern homes. It can be a pretty addition to the closets in the bedroom, especially when combined with clever lighting.

20. Coloured glass

Apartamento Du Lac, Studio 15 Arquitetura Studio 15 Arquitetura BedroomAccessories & decoration
Why opt for plain glass doors when you can add a touch of colour to them. Coloured glass doors on the closet introduce energy into the room. Choose the right shade to create the mood that you want.

For more storage solutions see Save Space with Hidden Storage.

Which of these closet designs caught your eye? Respond in the comments.


