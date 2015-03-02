Gorgeous Georgian interior design

Of all the period architectural styles. Georgian is arguably the most regal and delightful. Named after the era of rule in Great Britain under the four consecutive Georges (I, II, III and IV), the Georgian era spanned the years dating from 1714 to 1830. Domestic entertaining was very much the order of the day, with utmost attention placed on elegant interior design—delicate furniture, airiness, harmony and light were endemic of the Georgian style, with Wedgwood blue, sage and burgundy some of the more idiosyncratic colours and hues. The Georgian mien crossed continents too—some of the earliest colonial architecture found in America embraced the Georgian style. Popular with the upper and middle classes, a firm reaction to the preceding Baroque era, Georgian style remains one of the most beautiful and alluring, yet subtle and demure stylistic choices for the budding interior designer.

Take a peek at these fabulous Homify examples of genuine Georgian delight and consider fashioning a little of the same in your cherished domestic surrounds too.