Gorgeous Georgian interior design

Of all the period architectural styles. Georgian is arguably the most regal and delightful. Named after the era of rule in Great Britain under the four consecutive Georges (I, II, III and IV), the Georgian era spanned the years dating from 1714 to 1830. Domestic entertaining was very much the order of the day, with utmost attention placed on elegant interior design—delicate furniture, airiness, harmony and light were endemic of the Georgian style, with Wedgwood blue, sage and burgundy some of the more idiosyncratic colours and hues. The Georgian mien crossed continents too—some of the earliest colonial architecture found in America embraced the Georgian style. Popular with the upper and middle classes, a firm reaction to the preceding Baroque era, Georgian style remains one of the most beautiful and alluring, yet subtle and demure stylistic choices for the budding interior designer.
Take a peek at these fabulous Homify examples of genuine Georgian delight and consider fashioning a little of the same in your cherished domestic surrounds too.
One of the most beautiful elements of traditional Georgian and Victorian design is the attention to detail—this stunning example highlights the intricacies and spectacular features that add to the majesty of this interior. This heritage style design does not necessarily follow the mantra of less is ‘more’ but instead incorporates many pieces of individually selected furniture to create a space that feels opulent but surprisingly airy and fresh. Mimicking this style in your own home may seem a tricky and difficult task, but to create a space that is as exciting and sumptuous such as this, you need not go overboard. Choose pieces of furniture that appeal to your aesthetic sensibilities, pick quality over quantity and ensure every element of the room’s décor brings you pleasure and delight.
Not all heritage styled apartments and homes have to look timeworn and traditional, consider implementing a hint of Georgian style in your modern home through innovative and inventive furniture and decoration. This example is a wonderful demonstration of an imaginative take on old-world charm with contemporary pieces of furniture blended with a hint of tradition and heritage. The salon style wall hangings complete the room and work wonderfully with the bright chandelier and standout tufted ottoman. In addition to this, the gorgeous contrast between the stark white walls and the dark furnishings create a sense of modernity whilst acting in a sympathetic way to the original architecture.
Similar to the previous example, but exuding a little more tradition and classic style, this beautifully decorated living space evokes a sense of timelessness and understated luxury. Simply add individually selected pieces of furniture, marble mantel piece, elegant built in bookshelves and well-dressed bay window, for a space that conjures a sense of agelessness and modest grace. To finish this look, and ensure it stands out as a well decorated and designed space, the floating coffee table injects a cool chic vibe, a contemporary element to ensure this domestic space is a little different and novel.
These days a heritage style kitchen does not necessarily have to mean a dowdy run-of-the-mill space, with old appliances and unattractive joinery. This example is a wonderful illustration of a traditional Georgian styled room with plenty of opulent panache, but maintaining a comfortable, and homely ambience. Emulate this style in your own kitchen space by incorporating a detailed wallpaper, crystal chandelier, and vintage style appliances.
Bathrooms are one of those household spaces that greatly benefit from a little luxury and opulence, we rarely get enough time to ourselves to spend relaxing in our bathroom spaces, but when we do, the moments should be comfortable and calming. This bathroom has all of that and more, bright tessellated tiles, matching wall colour, and Georgian style vanity. The dusty duck-egg blue hue infuses a sense of individuality and when paired with the bronze mirror, and dark mahogany accessories, acts as a modern and intriguing space.