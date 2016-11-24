12 Home facade designs for privacy and security

Safety of family members is the first priority while building a house both from natural calamities and robbery attempts from criminal elements. While people living in condominium with several homes in the same building which are closely guarded are safe, they constitute a small number. Even today there are large numbers of families living in single family dwellings built on one or more levels with gardens and exposed facades that could pose a threat to its residents.

To create awareness about safety issues we have collated 12 facade designs created by Homify’s HomeBuilders in this book of ideas. These designs showcase impressive buildings that hide the inner recesses of the house like doors and windows completely from the eyes of people on the street. These facades create a formidable exterior that dissuades small criminals from trying to gain an entry into the house without added expense of a boundary wall.