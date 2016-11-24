12 Home facade designs for privacy and security

Safety of family members is the first priority while building a house both from natural calamities and robbery attempts from criminal elements. While people living in condominium with several homes in the same building which are closely guarded are safe, they constitute a small number. Even today there are large numbers of families living in single family dwellings built on one or more levels with gardens and exposed facades that could pose a threat to its residents.
To create awareness about safety issues we have collated 12 facade designs created by Homify’s HomeBuilders in this book of ideas. These designs showcase impressive buildings that hide the inner recesses of the house like doors and windows completely from the eyes of people on the street. These facades create a formidable exterior that dissuades small criminals from trying to gain an entry into the house without added expense of a boundary wall.
The facade of this house is closed to the outside world with tall walls and metal gate cutting it off from the street. The window on the building's second floor is the only visibly open area of the house that allows its residents to have a view of the street. The garage door and entrance door on the side provide maximum security to residents against any kind of robbery and theft attempts.
This facade of this house is a safe distance away from the boundary wall and is more exposed to outside elements than the previous one. The gate and boundary wall cover the lower floor of the house and protect it from street view but the open section above the main gate offers a clear view of the garden.
In today's world homes cannot have moats and several feet high boundary walls to protect their homes and have to secure their family with technical gadgets to detect and identify intruders with alarms and other security barriers. While metal barriers like these can be effective deterrents they cannot protect determined break-ins by professional burglars.
Home protection systems that provide combination of audio-visual communication system that allows the house's residents to keep note of people at the gate and around their walls are regarded as the most reliable security technology to protect residents of homes in remote locations. Some of the more advanced security systems are connected to local police network when the owners are not in town that send alerts in case there is a break-in at the house.
Houses need not be large or imposing with high walls to make its residents feel secure as efficient gates and hit-tech security systems can provide effective protection. This minimalist house designed out of stone and glass with medium sized metal gates shows how efficient design can secure safety of family members with minimal fuss and expense.
The facade here is a mix of traditional and modern design with a slanted tiled roof and combination of doors for the foot traffic and garage. The design is simple and does not follow norms of a high security zone as the house is located in a safe neighborhood with low crime graph. Entrance door to the house and garage are flanked by tiny lantern style lights that give a country style air to the facade.
Close façade with iron gate and fencing can protect the house but then it also blocks the view of windows on the ground floor. The black metal doors here may seek forbidding against the white walls but the open grill design on the top gives clear view of both sides and people inside can see visitors clearly before opening the gates. Elegant lighting system along the wall and entrance gates brings an ethereal glow to the region at night.
The facade of this house is completely cut off from the outside world with combination of metal doors and walls which shows that this region may be prone to crimes making it imperative for the owners to secure themselves. High forbidding walls and strong gates that ensure that no one enters the premises without invitation.
The white facade with dark doors create a lovely combination of opposites. Though row houses usually have facades that are more or less similar to each other here we see marked differences between the homes. While the entrance door is made of black metal the garage door is designed of wood that appears to be dark as mahogany. This completely closed façade is safety personified as entrance door is on street level but is connected to the home with intercom and video camera which gives clear view of anyone at the entrance door.
This facade is prefect for a home in high security zone with high metal gates and a metal mesh see through at the center to have a clear view of the street from the ground floor. Industrial style facade design has long wall facing the street with row of windows on the bottom that brings is natural light and air into the house.
This is a slightly different facade from the previous ones offering tempting glimpses of its interior and garden from the bars in the wide steel gate. The gate fashioned out of solid metal bars is firmly set within the grey concrete frame of the boundary wall. Though the metal bars are interspersed across a metal mesh from top to bottom they offer privacy by giving only a limited view of the lower section of the house as the upper part is covered by a brick wall.
The narrow facade of this entrance door and the wide garage door keeps the lower section secure from open street and protects from anyone trying to peep into the house. The balcony with a single metal grid above the main door is ideal for checking out the identity of unexpected guests at the door from above.
The dark austere facade fashioned out of concrete, stone and metal may look forbidding but the light toned stone softens the overall appearance of the structure.
Impressed by these facades and would like to check out some more? Here are Modern facades to bring your house to a new level.