6 Easy ways to shape your garden

Gardens both large and small bring joy and calm to the owners and guests by their soothing green tone and beauty. Usually garden owners purchase ornaments and decorations for the area on a whim when they notice something quirky or cute at a sale. When garden ornaments are used within small flowering plants like a small fountain, wrought iron hanging or lantern they lend charm and beauty to the region.
The best advantage with garden and flowers is that they never go out of style and if one is able to plan it well then it can be green and colourful throughout the year. Though there is no limit to the little knick knacks that can be put in your garden try to avoid cluttering the area with too many. Here are 6 easy to setup and maintain gardens that have been recommended by our team of Landscape Designers which will remain for several years if maintained well.
A house with a large sprawling lawn and garden always embodies wealth and taste for good life. While owning a garden is fairly easy maintaining it requires work and knowledge about soil and plant life so people sometimes engage the services of gardeners to help them. Maintenance of gardens also depict the nature of the owner as a well kept garden showcases that an individual is balanced and caring while a ill-kept one symbolizes laziness and unorganized person.
Setting up a deck surrounded by wooden planks is a neat way of creating a rustic sit-out in the garden with wood that would have been wasted. By creating a rustic table of wood and setting up stools or folding chairs around it you can have a neat picnic area for children and adults in summer.
Natural fences made of thick hedge species lend a colorful green border to the garden and also provide home to small insect and animal species. It could me made entirely of leafy varieties or be a combination of leafy and flowering species to have a colorful hedge. Species like yellow jasmine, ivy, Chinese jasmine, honeysuckle, bougainvillea, duranta, thuja and boxwood are some of the most popular ones as they are easy to maintain. If you are living in a region with strong winds then inter-laying your hedges with heavy large tree varieties like eucalyptus, pines or poplars will be best to protect your hedges for regular onslaughts.
While setting up a garden make a promise to yourself to tend it at all times or at least to hire someone to take care when you are not in town for long periods. Just as a well tended garden that is lush with greenery and flowers brings joy and happiness, a neglected and dry garden with dying plants induces desolation and depression.
If constraints of work schedule does not permit adequate time for tending a flower garden then try to introduce hardy shrub varieties that have colorful leaves which will create enchanting ambience with limited manual labor. Shrub varieties like the ones in this garden protect the small species from strong winds and also screen the house from bystanders on the road.
Whether a garden is small or large one does not have to resign to growing only small plants and shrubs as trees lend character to the region. Combination of large and small variety species that are planted according to size while planning the garden can help in having a well coordinated area that is worthy of appreciation. While selecting plant varieties like deciduous or perennial check for adaptation to local climatic changes. For a well kept garden try to maintain recommended garden and landscape supplies in your garage or shed.
Few things are more beautiful than garden paths lined with beautiful flowers whether it is just rows around the lawn or
paths that lead from the gate to the entrance door, to the pool or an arbor. These flower beds can be created by directly planting these species directly into the soil or in wooden sleepers and keeping them around the paths to have a enchanting garden.
Any individual that has read the English classic Secret Garden would be able to appreciate the beauty of a high boundary wall covered in vines and flowering plants. While traditional gardens had wooden and stone walls that were supported by trees now people are opting for metal ones for better security. In this garden that also includes a pool, owners have built a thick wall of hardy trees with heavy foliage close to a low boundary wall for privacy.
If you are living in a city and lack space for a large garden here are Small Gardens that you can create in a corner of your home.