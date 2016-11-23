Your browser is out-of-date.

9 tricks to make your apartment feel like home

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Apartamento Residencial Vila Ipojuca 87 m², PIÇARRA E BRITO PIÇARRA E BRITO Modern living room
Home is where the heart is regardless of size, location or structure. Once the boxes are unpacked, the bags unzipped and the junk sorted out, it’s time for the furnishing. Once the decor is procured, the walls reflecting the palette of your mind, and the expensive final touches added, something might still be amiss. What’s that you ask? That touch of warmth, that welcoming aura and most definitely that feeling of belonging. You are not alone in this endeavor of yours for many a time we find ourselves in a predicament such as this. We’re unrolling our sleeves to bring to you these little tricks.

1. Bedroom Hymns

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Sing along to the tunes of your room, sway to the rhythm of love as you lose yourself to the sanctity all around. A sure fire way to ensure that all three boxes are checked is to bring on the big guns! By which we mean, thick, warm rugs, overstuffed cushions, and fluffy comforters to get lost in.

Checkout beautiful bedroom designs here.

2. Floor Matters

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
Swanky new apartments with their hi-fi decor and a minimalistic approach tend to go a little too far cutting back on the bare essentialities of a room. This is where trick number two comes in handy, bringing life to your living room with floor cushions and accessories.

3. Sky High

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
The terrace is often our storehouse for everything forgotten or lost in transaction with no apparent room in, well, any room. But before you turn your terrace into a storeroom, think about the homely touch, a look such as this can bring about. Pots and plants are just what you need to turn your home into, well, home!

4. Light it Down?

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Classic style kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
While fancy fluorescent light bulbs look all too promising, they are no super moons. They miss out on the alluring touch that toned down colours can bring about.  Which is why you should opt for duller warmer hues that bring with them a sense of longing.

5. Royalty Beckons

House with the bath of bird, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern bathroom
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Sakurayama-Architect-Design
The most overlooked area? The bathroom, when the fact of that matter is this one room is your wake up call, or so to say! If there’s one place where you can go all in with the pampering and class, it’s here. So bring in some fancy linen, some essential oils and those bath salts to reel in some homely living.

6. The More the Merrier

Verbouwing Rotterdam ||, Woon Architecten Woon Architecten Classic style dining room
Woon Architecten

Woon Architecten
A table for two might be romantic and intimate, but one of the reasons your apartment is missing that homely touch is because your dining table/area is too small. While entertaining, it’s important to bring in a welcoming atmosphere which is can be done with the right decor and a large sized dining table.


7. Welcome Aboard

Il primo Showroom di Home Staging di Roma, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Flavia Case Felici

Flavia Case Felici
The entrance, and also the hallway must be welcoming, to not just everyone else, but also you. Which is why you could add in seating, lighting and maybe a coat hanger. At the end of the day, when you walk towards that door, keys in hand, as your gaze meets that hallway, what you see must resonate with your definition of home. So ensure that you have everything that guarantees just that!

8. Color, Color

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Scandinavian style living room
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
If the walls of your apartment look lacklustre, then do not hesitate to add a splash of colour to it, your reflection of your ideal home. It could be bright flashy colours or simple toned down hues, anything that brings in that feeling of warmth deep in your soul.

You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.

9. Kitchen Accessories

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Scandinavian style kitchen
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
Plain old kitchen with utensils, pots and pans? Yeah, that sets in a mundane vibe, all too familiar to you. This is when you switch things up by adding some greenery to your kitchen. Decor can also be added in to make you feel at home!

Give these tricks we have been saving up our sleeves a go and you will have a homely home in no time

A beautiful three-storey house in Jodhpur
Here are some ways to make your apartment more homely. Try them and share your comments below.


