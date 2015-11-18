7 bathroom essentials for every home

The bathroom is the place where we begin the day. Preparations are made to make ourselves the best we can be for each day. It is important to have everything we need to ensure we are completely prepared and expertly presented for the day. To have things close at hand when we need them reduces anxiety and stress. This is a good way to start the day. There are many clever tricks and items we can introduce into the bathroom that make things easier in the morning. There are also many beautiful items that create a relaxing atmosphere at the end of the day. This can be a clean soft towel, or a pretty and functional soap holder. At Homify we have come up with 7 Bathroom Essentials for a functional and stylish bathroom.
To create an atmosphere and a mood in a bathroom is an important way that you can start your day on a good footing. A disorganised, cluttered bathroom creates tension and stress at the beginning of the day. The style of a bathroom should suit the tastes of the residents. One way to bring a mood and atmosphere into a bathroom is with a creative and quirky shower curtain. These are relatively budget conscious ways to change the theme of a bathroom very quickly and easily. This bathroom curtain is a great way to brighten up a bathroom. The cheerfully coloured giraffe brings a smile to the face of all residents first thing in the morning. The giraffe is a point of focus in this otherwise plain white bathroom. It is a great way to bring energy to the room. These shower curtains were made by Juniqe of Germany. See more of their products here.
During the chilly winter months there is nothing better than to sink into a steamy hot bath or a therapeutic shower. These are also great ways to relax muscles after a work out at the gym or a run. When the water is turned off and the chill of the air starts to hit our skin we reach for a towel. As a towel ages it becomes thin and its fibres become hardened To avoid this unpleasant end to a wonderful shower or bath think about investing in some good quality towels. When choosing a towel consider the size, softness and colour. A cotton towel made of organic cotton is a great option. Choose one with a high gsm (grams per square metre) for long term comfort. Choosing a good quality towel will transform an everyday activity into a pleasure. These towels are made by KSL Living in France. For more of their products see here.
Many people enjoy a life that is dominated by simplicity. They appreciate the uncomplicated lifestyle of days gone by. They like to acquire antiques and furniture that was popular in the past. These are usually presented as a traditional style in their house. For gentlemen who appreciate a traditional bathroom, this addition is highly suitable. This basic shaving kit represents the nostalgic, uncomplicated past. It brings to mind the magic of The Great Gatsby world. This kit consists of a shaving brush, and two shaving cups. These unique shaving cups are made from soft concrete, which can be reused again and again. An element of modernism meshed together with the romantic history of the shaving kit. Incorporate this into a traditional or classic bathroom to bring an extra element of elegance and style to the bathroom.
As winter decends upon us, the mornings are becoming darker and darker. We drag ourselves out of bed and into the shower. The last thing you want to have to deal with is trying to find the things needed for a shower. Over time soap can become soft and melts into the soap dish. This can create problems trying to scoop the remaining soap from the dish or holder. Oggetto has come up with a solution to this problem: soap on a rope. This ingenius solution uses a rope through the centre of the soap from where it can be hung. It will therefore always have a place to store it where it will be firm and dry. This beautiful soap, made from almond oil contains traces of ground almond for gentle exfoliation. Use this great idea to keep bathrooms tidy and clean.
The bathroom is essentially a functional space. It is a room where we go to undertake our daily ablutions. It is easy to come and go from the bathroom without ever noticing what is in there. If something has broken in the bathroom, we are the first to notice and are quick to repair or replace the items. We then resume the functional use of the bathroom. Every so often we stop when we notice a detail in the bathroom that makes us stop and appreciate it's beauty. This stunning soap holder and cup set certainly grabs the attention. It is a wonderful piece to include in a bathroom. It will be best suited to a classic style bathroom. Add an element of elegance to a bathroom with this piece. This piece is made by Nine Céramique in France. They have a range of similar pieces, see them all here.
One of the most popular ways to indulge in luxury is to attend a spa. Spas have existed for centuries, dating back to the Babylonians and ancient Greeks. Although spas today have changed since these historic versions. They still represent a place where you are pampered and are encouraged to relax and recuperate. One way to recreate this feeling at home is to treat yourself to a therapeutic bath with essential oils. After a this long hot bath step out, smelling like a fresh flower and feel the complete softness of an organic cotton bath robe. The feel of these robes against the skin is like heaven. These amazingly bath robes are made by King of Cotton France. See here for their other products.
A large household can often create a sense of chaos, even in the most organised times. There are more people, so it makes sense that there will be more of everything; more washing, more cooking and more laundry. This can be very messy in the bathroom. It is important to be able to bring some order to this space. This stylish modern towel rack is one small way to bring a huge amount of order to a bathroom. Towels that may have ended up on the floor or on beds or hanging on doors now have a place to dry. This is just one more way to add both functionality and beauty into a bathroom.
The bathroom is a space that is used everyday. It is where the day starts and where we go to at the end of our day. It is important that it is as functional, useable and stylish as possible. Consideration should be made as to the layout of the bathroom and they way it is used. There are bound to be tricks and items that can make life easier for those using it. These are just a few essential items that can make the bathroom experience a more enjoyable one. Whatever the chosen style there are many ways to make the bathroom more functional and enjoyable to use. For more bathroom ideas see here.