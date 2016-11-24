A beautiful and furnished home in Kerela

Designed with creativity and taste by the architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala, this very modern home flaunts beautiful sober hues and attractive decor schemes. The furnishings are trendy, while stylish lights offer brightness and warmth here. Space has been intelligently utilised in every room and smart storage solutions add to the comfort of living in this abode. We especially love the massive glass windows overlooking the garden from the living areas and dining space. Read on to know more.
A large and cosy white sectional dotted with pastel blue cushions invite you to sink in and watch TV for hours in the den. The rug matches the sofa, while the panel holding the TV is uniquely decorative. Another backlit patterned panel to the right of the sofa lends a glamorous touch to this space.
Soft creamy white shades rule the spacious living area in this house, while the cushions and the rug offer dashes of black and grey for contrast. The plush sofas offer cosy seating, and a large glass window lets you admire the lush garden as well.
The massive glass window offering refreshing garden view is definitely the highlight of the dining space. The dining furniture is vintage style and very elegant, while trendy cabinets and shelves on the far end wall hold all the crockery conveniently.
Soothing shades of white, beige and grey fill the modular kitchen with personality. Softly glowing lights enhance the beauty of the smooth and minimal cabinets, while the island serves as a breakfast nook too. A red vase and a bright bunch of flowers and leaves add colour to the kitchen.
Grey, white and light wooden tones make the master bedroom a very sophisticated and relaxing space. Plush bedding, long flowing curtains and potted plants help you unwind under soothing accent lighting. The closet on the left comes with floating shelves on one side to hold books, and is a fantastic storage solution.
Curves rule this stylish master bathroom through the white tub and the glass doors of the shower enclosure. Neutral hues like beige, grey and light wood lend a minimal look to the space, while a single turquoise bathmat adds colour.
Sober colours, sleek designs, large glass windows, trendy lighting and fashionable decor accents make this modern Indian home truly special.