16 Easy ideas to create your dream garden in small space

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
CASA VILLA LOBOS.SÃO PAULO.BRASIL
Creating a garden in Indian homes is always a challenge. We are either struggling with the space issues or too worried about the insects which might get attracted.

There is no denying the fact that maintaining a garden can be difficult. But when you put all those initial struggles aside and add amazing designs to your garden, you end up with a dream garden.

To help you out, here are 16 easy ways to create and maintain a dream garden

​1. Pay attention to lighting

Garden lighting
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

Garden lighting

Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens
Cameron Landscapes and Gardens

Your garden shouldn’t just look good during the day, it should glow during the night as well. Opt for enchanting lights to make your garden a romantic space.

2. Install a fire pit

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

If it gets too cold in your area during winters, then installing a fire pit is the perfect solution for cozy late night dinner.

​3. Vertical garden for small spaces

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015)
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo

You don’t have to have a big area to create your dream garden, you can create a beautiful vertical garden just like the designers of this house did.

4. Add an outdoor barbeque kitchen

Outdoor Kitchen
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchen

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

If you love cooking and having people over, then you can add an outdoor kitchen and a dining area for weekend brunches.

5. Outdoor living area

OUTDOOR LIVING
homify

OUTDOOR LIVING

homify
homify
homify

Having a dream garden in your house would be of absolutely no use if you can’t sit back and relax there. Add comfortable sofas and cushions where you can read your favourite books.

6. A wooden deck

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

Adding a wooden deck is a great idea if it rains a lot in your city and you are tired of cleaning up your garden. Wooden decks are easy to clean and you can quickly move furniture on it.


7. Add accessories

PATIO I SA
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

Add décor and design elements to your garden, whether its lamps, art work, or sculptures.

8. Hurricane lamps

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

Hurricane lamps are stylish, functional, they also provide a soft glow to the area.

​9. A pergola for breakfast

CASA VILLA LOBOS.SÃO PAULO.BRASIL
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

A pergola is an Italian wooden deck ideal for setting up a small dining table where you can enjoy your morning brunch and enjoy the sun.

10. Add bright flowers and stones

Jardines con maceteros y más...
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

One of the important aspects of creating a great garden is obviously adding bright flowers and stones to compliment.

11. Install a swimming pool

homify Modern pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a large area around your garden, then you can easily install a swimming pool in there. But of course, adding a swimming pool will also add cleaning responsibilities.

​12. A Buddha statue to bring in serenity

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adding a Buddha statue to your garden will impart peace and serenity to your garden. Not to mention, it will also be an amazing spot for your morning yoga.

​13. Add a Jacuzzi

Casa Cor RS 2014
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

If you don’t have enough space for a swimming pool, then why not add a comfortable Jacuzzi to soak in on a weekend.

14. A water pond and bridge

Kompletter Garten St. Goarshausen
Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH

Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten &amp; Teich GmbH
Kirchner Garten & Teich GmbH

Another great way of adding a water element to your garden would be by placing a water pond and adding a bridge over it.

15. Play area for your children

VICTORIAN
Minik Ev

Minik Ev
Minik Ev
Minik Ev

If you have small kids and a big garden space then why not make it their dream garden too by installing a few fun elements around. 

16. More trees to provide shade

jardim vertical
Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical

Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical
Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical
Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical

Living in the hot areas of India means too much heat and staying indoors, but not if you add more plants and trees to your garden which can provide shade.

If you liked this post, you are guaranteed to like this one as well.

A family home with traditional touches in Kerela
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


