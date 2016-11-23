7 Kitchen designs for Indian homes

Kitchens around the world are not vastly different from each other and the only variables will be in the layout or designs of pantry, cabinets and food containers. Today there are multiple choices of finishes ranging from synthetic surfaces like laminate and glass followed by natural materials like wood too. Countertops are also available in both natural and artificial materials to suit the demand for appearance and budget.
Depending on the size available kitchens range from the very small cubicle type to very large ones in layouts like linear, U shape or the L shape. Here are 7 modern kitchen designs that are now popular in Latin America and can be adapted to suit any house depending on size available for kitchen.
Though small and compact, this kitchen has every essential kitchen equipment neatly laid out with counter fashioned out of polished black granite. The cook-top is laid out in the center of the counter making it easy for cook to reach out for essentials when required. Below counter cabinets have laminate finish on the upper sections and wood finish on lower section for pretty colorful appearance. Breakfast bar tucked neatly into the corner acts like an extension of the kitchen creating extra counter space in the kitchen.
The smartly designed “U” shaped kitchen visible here blends together the durability of old materials like wood with white laminated cabinets. The design and finish of the cabinets and backsplash is flawless and adds to the beauty of the stylish kitchen. The spacious region has large 4 burner stove and other essential gadgets neatly fitted into the kitchen. The spacious kitchen has ample amount of fresh air and water from the large windows.
The minimalist kitchen design does not have a full sized counter and is split into three sections. Small four burner stove is located in the middle of small counter that has open shelves below it for storage while the electrical kitchen appliances and built into the wall and large wooden cabinet working as storage holding essential accessories proportional to its size. Soft pastel tones on the walls and combination of plain and colorful counters keep the viewer’s attention riveted to the kitchen.
A linear kitchen with parallel counters facing each other has sufficient space to walk in the center with eclectic steel equipment fitted into walls. The kitchen planners have fitted this space with pure white quartz top and Italian furniture along with wooden cabinets for an air of cool elegance. Every line and angle in this kitchen is designed in the best manner to integrate it into the main hall.
The American style breakfast bar here surrounded by stylish checkered bar stools and flanked by sunny yellow curtains brings cheer and fun into the country style kitchen. Black granite counter takes the class of the kitchen to different level while solid wood cabinets and stainless steel hood add character to the imposing and sober design.
The kitchen design before us is both unusual and interesting with its novel layout. To keep the faucet area away from the cook-top the counter has been given a circular design to make movement easy and hassle-free. The counter-top has been designed out of stone while the cabinets fitted with combination of retractable and sliding telescopic drawers have been dressed with white wood laminate.
Expansive linear layout with long island in the center and pantry at the far end makes this kitchen designed with false ceiling of wood an exalted and imposing region. Dominant black and grey cabinets with touches of pastel tones in their midst allows them to be fresh and beautiful. Cooking area has rightly been created at the center to leave the sides open for washing, storage and other preparatory tasks. Designed for a large family with multiple meals prepared at different times of the day, the kitchen is not completely monochrome but has a timeless beauty.
After selecting the kitchen design appropriate for your space do not forget to fill it with Practical Kitchen Accessories.