Kids playhouse ideas for an apartment complex

Having a playhouse is ever child's dream come true: one can only imagine all the adventures and stories that will spring form that magical place. A place where the worries of grown ups don't exist is what playhouses are made for. Some resemble little houses, some not at all, and others are built with the support one or more trees. In this realm of building inspirations, anything is possible, a playhouse can take any shape or form for all the little ones to enjoy even more.