7 Beautiful staircase designs for your home

Stairs are nearly as old as architecture itself and the most renowned designers of the time have given us some unique goals for it. When remodelling or constructing a house, it is important to select a staircase design that suits your choice as well as the architectural functioning.
There are a lot of styles, materials, and adornments that can be used for supporting a staircase. So, in this idea book, we will introduce you to different designs of staircases to inspire you:
Straight stairs are by far the most popular and convenient stairs found in the modern homes. Not just this, it is also conventional and cost-effective when you have less space.
The classic home in the image showcases one of the best examples of a straight staircase. In this classical design, the threads are evenly spaced and located straight across the trajectory of the staircase. If it is about practicality, a straight staircase like this is never going to disappoint you.
You can call it a dignified staircase, spreading modern charms in its way. Luxurious and curvy, this staircase is something to marvel at. The handrails seem to join at the beginning of the stairs, but it open up when you take the steps and that’s truly pleasing to the eyes.
Even the colour selection is contributing to the charm of this staircase and the designer definitely, deserves all sorts of praises for his masterwork.
Along with being a great choice for any modern house, the half landing staircases are also safer in comparison to the other types. This useful device is a masterpiece in itself as it changes the direction of flight by 180 degrees.
Mostly, this modern selection is done for the houses where the staircase runs through several levels of the house.
The staircase of this house goes correctly with these three words – Modern, minimalistic, and artistic. The classic combination of wooden steps and black colour will surely draw the attention of your guests.
To be practical, it is a simple application, but the result is comparatively high-end. When you have such a stair design in your home, almost half of the decoration job is done. With so many good things about this staircase, this is certainly a design to choose when you want to leave a grand impression of the home.
Along with being a staircase, this is also some sort of illusion of art and décor. The top and sides of the stairs consist of two different materials like wood and metal, whereas the line next to the wall is full of bricks.
To elevate the aesthetic, the space under the stairs has been decorated by creating a rock bed and this is no less than a treat to the modern architecture.
This staircase is a proof that certain designs are meant for immortality. The classic combination of the wooden staircase is matched well with the concrete base. Further, the last few steps are infused with LED lightings.
The varying shades of the steps merge beautifully to bring a unique result and no doubt the final output is elegant and classic. For us, this stair design is a complete win-win.
You can call this staircase the pinnacle of elegance. The threads of this stair are wedge-shaped, but as it is in arch form, tapering of the threads are not prominent. Because of its elegance, it can be the first choice when you are deciding upon entryways and foyers.
