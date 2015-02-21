Deluxe bedlinen

The bedroom is a private space, a space of retreat, and a space that should be inviting and comfortable. Unlike the other rooms in your home, the bedroom is really just for you to enjoy, so you can take some liberties in decorating that you might shy away from elsewhere. For example, many of us adore decadence and luxury, but feel that indulging our passion in a living or dining room might not be appropriate, and plump instead for more restrained designs in an effort not to seem to be trying too hard. But in your bedroom you can let loose a little, forget about restraint, and do what you like. Luxurious fabrics like silk, satin and velvet are all gorgeous to look at, and they're also wonderful to the touch—something that's pretty important in bed linen! Don't be shy: go for sumptuous bedsheets and pillows and wake up feeling like you're the king or queen of your very own private castle every morning!
During the Middle Ages, satin was made only of silk; consequently it was extremely expensive, and used only by the upper classes and aristocracy. Latterly, fabrics made from silk, nylon and polyester can all be called satin (though not by purists, who insist it must be made of silk). Despite its becoming more accessible to the average person thanks to man-made fibres, satin retains its aura of luxurious decadence. Its high luster makes it extremely comfortable for sleeping, as well as adding a glossy sheen to any room's decor. The example pictured, by LuxDeco, is from their Townhouse collection, and its champagne colour really drives home the luxuriousness of this fabulous bedroom.
Velvet is another classically luxurious fabric. It's woven on a special loom that allows for the weaving of two thicknesses of the material at the same time. The two pieces are then sliced apart, creating the characteristic pile effect of velvet. The complicated process involved in making velvet meant that before the Industrial Revolution, and the advent of industrial power looms, velvet was very costly to produce. Like satin, it was a fabric restricted to the upper classes and the aristocracy. Nowadays, it's slightly more accessible, but well-made velvet can still be quite expensive. Velvets made from silk can cost hundreds of dollars per yard! If you don't want to spend thousands on a silk velvet bedspread, how about some pillows with velvet detailing, like these ones from the Ankatta Collection by Atelier Textiles? They'll add a gorgeous touch of luxury to your bed, and the soft velvet is a joy to the touch.
There's just something about satin sheets flowing to the floor and pooling in a glossy puddle that screams luxury and decadence. If you really want a seriously luxurious bed, why not contrast lustrous satin sheets with a fur throw; fake or real, fur is always a sure way to give a space a deluxe feel.
Purple has been associated with royalty, power and wealth since antiquity. The dye originally used to produce it came from—astonishingly, rock snails only found in the the Phoenician trading city of Tyre. More than 9,000 of these rock snails were needed to create just one gram of purple dye, meaning it was incredibly costly to produce; so costly, in fact, that only emperors, kings and queens could afford to wear it. We've come a very long way from the days of producing purple dye from rock snails, but purple still retains its luxury cachet. Combining purple with velvet, as in this cushion from Sandrine Riviere, will make for a bed fit for a king (or queen)!
The mix of aubergine and pewter shades in the Tropical Night collection by Gingerlilly creates a lush and dramatic design that will give your bed an exotic and luxurious feel. The collection is made from the finest ‘A Grade' mulberry silk, a fabric that adjusts to body temperature and which is also naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites. Silk, unlike cotton, does not absorb moisture from the skin and hair—this, it is rumoured, helps to keep hair glossy and skin soft.
Hand-stitched linen embroidery is a subtler kind of luxury, but no less luxurious. This piece from Luella Linen features hand-stitched thread work.