Deluxe bedlinen

The bedroom is a private space, a space of retreat, and a space that should be inviting and comfortable. Unlike the other rooms in your home, the bedroom is really just for you to enjoy, so you can take some liberties in decorating that you might shy away from elsewhere. For example, many of us adore decadence and luxury, but feel that indulging our passion in a living or dining room might not be appropriate, and plump instead for more restrained designs in an effort not to seem to be trying too hard. But in your bedroom you can let loose a little, forget about restraint, and do what you like. Luxurious fabrics like silk, satin and velvet are all gorgeous to look at, and they're also wonderful to the touch—something that's pretty important in bed linen! Don't be shy: go for sumptuous bedsheets and pillows and wake up feeling like you're the king or queen of your very own private castle every morning!