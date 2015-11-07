Lighting Ideas for Every Mood

Lighting is a great way to create a mood or atmosphere in a space. The good news is that you don’t have to know a great deal about lighting or have a lot of money to create a lighting design.. The purpose of lighting in a house can be divided into general lighting, task lighting and mood lighting. Decorative lighting is achieved by combining these. They can create a specific mood in a room, such as serenity, concentration or playfulness. In order to have fantastic mood lighting in every room, it is necessary to have a lighting design plan. When writing this design plan, consider how each space will be used and who will be using it.. Is it a functional space? or will it be used for entertaining? See these great ideas on how lighting can transform an ordinary space into an atmosphere for fun or relaxation.
Festivals are often great opportunities to bring out the festival lights. These are often used to celebrate a specific event a different times of the year. The temptation is to use these amazing lights all year. These stunning lights are a great example of this. This collection of lights are illuminated by candles. They create a beautiful soft light on the surrounding objects. It is a feeling of warmth and cosiness. There is an immediate desire to snuggle on the couch with a book and a glass of red wine while listening to the rain outside. To open up the room, place a collection of these lights in every corner. This directs people to areas of interest in the room, and makes the room appear larger. Try using these lights for a calming natural atmosphere.
A good lighting design will use a variety of lights within one space. This is to satisfy a number of requirements, such as navigation around a space and to focus a particular area. There may be a piece of art or a comfortable space which the focus will be directed on. This nude light, or Lampada NUDE is created by Mara Bernardi Design. The light consists of the naked wire sphere shaped lampshade that completely surrounds the three globes inside. The resulting light casts long shadows lines around the surrounding space. This certainly creates a unique atmosphere in the room. This stunning piece works as both art and a focus light for a space. Placed in a significant position, it will attract the attention of the visitor. Directing them to an area, or to another piece of art. For more light designs by Mara Bernardi Design see here.
There are so many different ways lighting can create a mood. Throughout history people have used lighting in positive and negative ways to produce an emotion or a response. Bright lights to keep someone awake and darkness to cause depression. It is too easy to overlook lighting in a house. Be creative and playful with the lighting in a house. This is a great example on how to have fun with lighting. This light, the Rita 400 Pendant, created by Designed by Light in London is a wonderfully mischievous design. It creates an instant disco from an ordinary room. Place this light in a clear space in a living area, put on the BeeGees and watch the space turn into an instant nightclub. Use this light in other rooms to create alternative moods. Be cheeky and put it in the bathroom to liven up morning rituals.
Lighting in a house can not only create a mood and an atmosphere, it can also reflect and mimic the environment around it. There are many beautiful natural lighting sources that exist without human intervention; sun shining through a bubble, the full moon, Aurora Borealis, and the stars at night. These amazing lights seem to be an artists representation of the stars in the sky and the moon together in one piece. The glowing spheres of light hang from the ceiling, creating a beautiful curtain of warm white light. Place these on a balcony or deck to create a link to the skies above. Create a curtain of lights to view the stars through. Alternatively these can be used in any room to create a myriad moods and atmospheres. These are made by Future Light Design in the UK. See here for more of their designs.
Disney movies create a magical view of life that is sometimes believed by children. It is a version of real life full of magic and endless possibilities. Anything we can imagine, we can make a reality. It is only when we grow up that we realise that the real world is not the same as the one in Mr Disney’s films. Even though we know this we are always looking for the magic. This light seems to have captured the spirit and magic of a Disney film. This amazing light, called the Medusa Chandelier, made by Bymorph, is like something from a fairytale. The blue light above illuminates fine threads that themselves seem to be illuminated with a beautiful blue glow. This light is an art piece in itself. Place it in any prominent place, however give it plenty of room as it will definitely dominate the room. Place it in a children’s bedroom to give it that magical Disney quality. Children will love it.
Lighting in a bedroom is a very important element to perfect. If it is too harsh it can be an unpleasant place to spend time. It it is too dark, it will be too difficult to find your way around. When choosing lighting for a bedroom consider how the bedroom is used; where is most of the time spend, and ensure there is sufficient light for these pursuits. Often this will mean a combination of general, task and mood lighting. This is a great example of a mood light that would work well in a bedroom. The amazing soft, reflected light creates a beautiful swirling pattern on the ceiling. This is a great way to create a focus on the ceiling, making the room appear larger than it is. Try light shades with different shapes and sizes to create a lighting masterpeice on the ceiling of any room. This light shade is made by Jay Watson Design, see their other products here.
Modern industrial style homes are often very large spaces. It can be difficult to find the most practical pieces that will suit the unique style of the space. As the ceilings are much higher than a normal living space, normal furniture and fittings can appear small and become lost in the room. This light is a perfect addition to an industrial style living space. It’s huge size fits well within the space, providing a good amount of ambient lighting. It also doubles as an art piece and a focus for the room. This unusual light is more like a giant illuminated pillow than a functioning light. In this space, this light would work best in addition to several task or focus lights, to highlight other areas of interest in the space.
When creating a lighting plan for houses, there is much focus on individual room, but often very little focus on entrances and walkways. These areas are important as they are the first places that visitors see when entering a house for the first time. If a house is too dimly lit, guests will feel anxious about walking into an unknown dark space. If the space is too bright, it will be overpowering and unsettling. It is important to allow enough lighting to be practical, while still maintaining the style and theme of a house. This pendant lighting is a great option for walkways and entrances. It is a soft, warm golden welcoming light. It provides ample lighting for navigating around a house, but maintains the subtle mood with which to link rooms with different atmospheres.
Lighting is a great way to create a mood or atmosphere in a house. It does not require a great amount of knowledge about lighting to create a wonderful space. Consider the purpose of each room when making a lighting plan for a house. For the lighting to be successful it must meet the requirements of the residents. Allow enough light for a space to be functional, whilst also allowing an element of creativity to create a mood and an atmosphere. Why not try a unique light design to create a point of interest in a room. See here or some creative lighting ideas.