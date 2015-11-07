Lighting Ideas for Every Mood

When creating a lighting plan for houses, there is much focus on individual room, but often very little focus on entrances and walkways. These areas are important as they are the first places that visitors see when entering a house for the first time. If a house is too dimly lit, guests will feel anxious about walking into an unknown dark space. If the space is too bright, it will be overpowering and unsettling. It is important to allow enough lighting to be practical, while still maintaining the style and theme of a house. This pendant lighting is a great option for walkways and entrances. It is a soft, warm golden welcoming light. It provides ample lighting for navigating around a house, but maintains the subtle mood with which to link rooms with different atmospheres.

Lighting is a great way to create a mood or atmosphere in a house. It does not require a great amount of knowledge about lighting to create a wonderful space. Consider the purpose of each room when making a lighting plan for a house. For the lighting to be successful it must meet the requirements of the residents. Allow enough light for a space to be functional, whilst also allowing an element of creativity to create a mood and an atmosphere. Why not try a unique light design to create a point of interest in a room. See here or some creative lighting ideas.