Fantastic Marble around the Home

Although marble floors are not used in the manufacture of modern buildings, go into any historic museum, library or town hall and you are bound to find marble flooring. Marble flooring is the most well known use for marble. The unusual and beautiful patterns that run through marble make it a stunning material to use on flooring. Its unique qualities make it a versatile and hard wearing surface for public buildings and high traffic areas. This beautiful marble flooring has had an inlay of fine vines and flowers imbedded into the marble surface. This creates a stunning piece that is almost too spectacular to walk on. This amazing marble flooring would work well in a large foyer or entrance area of a home. Be creative with marble flooring. It will look great in a bathroom or in the kitchen. This marble flooring is made by Marble Artifacts in Jaipur, India. See here for their other stunning designs.

Marble is a material that is slowly increasing in popularity. It can be incorporated into any design and style. It would be a beautiful addition to any modern, industrial, classic and traditional design styles. It is a versatile material that has a natural pattern completely unique to each piece. It can be used its natural colours or embedded with stunning designs to further enhance its beauty. It's uses in the home are endless, from statues and sculptures to kitchen benches to shower and baths. Included here are just a small number of ways marble can be incorporated into a home. Consider using marble in any house design.