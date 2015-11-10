Fantastic Marble around the Home

The use of marble in houses has decreased in popularity in recent times. It is often seen as the material of Classic Roman sculptors and opulent buildings of the day. The Taj Mahal is entirely clad in marble. The beauty of marble lies in the unique patterns imbedded in each piece of marble. No two pieces are ever the same. If you include marble into your interior design it will definitely be a one off unique design. Marble can be used in every room of a house, and even in the garden. It’s main properties make it resistant to water and the harsh elements of the outdoors, while maintaining it’s stunning colour and finish. Consider using this beautiful product inside and outside the home. Homify has these great ideas on how to use marble.
Many of the most famous gardens around the world display classical and modern marble statues. The Mirabell Palace and Gardens in Salzburg, Austria is a good example. Apart from the classical marble statues placed around the central fountain, there are numerous smaller statues in the Dwarf Garden. Marble statues bring elegance and opulence to any garden area. These elephants are a great addition to any garden. The huge structures will present a pleasant surprise to anyone strolling around the gardens. Place these statues at the entrance to the estate, or create a curious feature in the corners of the garden. These spectacular sculptures were made by G.K. Corp of India. See more of their products here.
The kitchen is the heart of the home. It is where the family comes to share stories of their day. It makes sense that it is designed with the ease, comfort and style of it’s residents. When deciding on a kitchen design, it is important to consider the style of the kitchen. Marble is a wonderful and versatile material to include in the kitchen. It is a classic choice for the sink area and the bench top. It can be incorporated in many different styles, traditional, industrial, classic and modern kitchens. This marble sink and bench tops are the features in this traditional kitchen. Marble is a wholy natural material, and is therefore appealing to many people. Its unique patterns create an extra dimension of beauty. These marble products are made by Stone Age in the United Kingdom, see here for more of their marble products.
The famous Roman Baths were made of marble. These great imposing structures have lasted decades and remain an icon of bathroom design. They consisted of, amongst other things, marble stairs leading to a marble bath. This stone, with its water proof qualities and sheer beauty makes it an ideal material for the bathroom. This bathroom is a modern version of the opulent roman baths of old. The amazing marble shower back seems to reflect the imaginary stream of water from the shower head down to the floor. The detail of the marble in this room is the feature of the room. The designers have highlighted the beauty in the marble by matching it with neutral colours in the rest of the bathroom. Try incorporating marble in any bathroom design to add an element of roman magic.
As the weather warms up in Spring, and the leaves begin to appear on the trees once again, thoughts go to the magic of the garden party. The opportunity for friends and family to congregate in the beautiful green leafy garden as the long afternoons pass. The only thing that seems to be missing is somewhere to sit and entertain. Timber furniture does not fare well through the summer months. This sofa is the perfect solution. Marble is resilient to harsh outdoor conditions so it is the best material. This thoroughly elegant and stylish marble sofa will be the highlight of any garden party. The marble is expertly hand carved, and the table is embedded with colourful stones made by a traditional Indian artist. It brings to mind ladies sitting around on a perfect sunny afternoon with parasols, drinking tea and discussing local affairs. This stunning table works wonderfully both outside in the garden and in living areas of the home.
Marble is too often seen as a traditional material, used by the romans and classical Indian furniture. Although it is a stylish and elegant material to use in modern interior design, it has not increased in popularity in the past decades. There have been exceptions however. Paolo Ulian & Moreno Ratti are designers from Italy who are making marble popular once again. These designers have a range of modern designs using marble. This lamp is a stunning example of this. Not in the traditional style of lamp, it is nevertheless and amazing piece. Place this piece in a modern house. It would suit the living or bedroom areas. Be creative with this piece by putting it on the wall. Combine it with a row of identical lamps to create a dramatic effect.
In the world of gastronomy they say that the first taste is with the eye. It makes sense that a meal that looks appealing and well presented on a plate will be a quality meal. If the chef has spent time on the presentation, they certainly will have spent time on the making of the meal. One way the presentation of a meal can be further enhanced is with quality presentation equipment; plates and platters. This beautiful marble platter fits the bill exactly. The design of this platter seems to match perfectly the way that it is being used. The different wedges of coloured marble divide the foods on the cheese platter. The darker coloured wedge contrasts perfectly with the strawberries, making them appear plump, juicy and bright red. The lighter marble constrasts with the dark bread. This platter is a versatile item to have in a kitchen. It can be used to enhance the appearance of any food that is placed upon it.
Although marble floors are not used in the manufacture of modern buildings, go into any historic museum, library or town hall and you are bound to find marble flooring. Marble flooring is the most well known use for marble. The unusual and beautiful patterns that run through marble make it a stunning material to use on flooring. Its unique qualities make it a versatile and hard wearing surface for public buildings and high traffic areas. This beautiful marble flooring has had an inlay of fine vines and flowers imbedded into the marble surface. This creates a stunning piece that is almost too spectacular to walk on. This amazing marble flooring would work well in a large foyer or entrance area of a home. Be creative with marble flooring. It will look great in a bathroom or in the kitchen. This marble flooring is made by Marble Artifacts in Jaipur, India. See here for their other stunning designs.
Marble is a material that is slowly increasing in popularity. It can be incorporated into any design and style. It would be a beautiful addition to any modern, industrial, classic and traditional design styles. It is a versatile material that has a natural pattern completely unique to each piece. It can be used its natural colours or embedded with stunning designs to further enhance its beauty. It's uses in the home are endless, from statues and sculptures to kitchen benches to shower and baths. Included here are just a small number of ways marble can be incorporated into a home. Consider using marble in any house design.