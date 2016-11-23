A beautiful and furnished family home in Greater Noida

Inspired by the architects of Valencia, a coastal city in Spain, we came across a lavish and very contemporary villa which can give you loads of ideas for your Indian home in Greater Noida. The house makes generous use of glass doors and windows to give you stunning views from every room. It combines sober and neutral hues with warm wood, sleek designs, ultramodern furnishing and beautiful lights to create soothing atmospheres wherever you go. The influence of different cultures on the owners is evident from the decor, and the pristine blue swimming pool is definitely a major highlight of the property. Read on to know more about this remarkable creation by the interior designers and decorators at Studio Laura Interior Yerpes.
Sleek lines, modern volumes and a white colour palette tinged with black make this facade impressive and elegant. Massive glass doors and windows add oodles of style, while sleek steel railings help the balconies and terraces to stand out. Softly glowing lights accentuate the architectural beauty of the building.
A large painting of the Buddha adds serene charm to the lobby, while a faux tiger skin and a unique planter lend visual interest. The wooden floor contrasts the white walls nicely and offers warmth.
Plush couches, gleaming white cabinets, and a fashionable recliner make the living space stylish and welcoming. Elegant shades of grey, brown and white infuse the space with lots of personality.
Wall to wall sliding glass doors integrate the living area visually with the beautiful backyard. They allow sunlight to flood the interiors during the day and ensure ample ventilation when left open.
Soft creamy hues, sleek and glossy cabinets, nicely accommodated appliances and soothing lights make the kitchen a lavish and dreamy space for cooking yummy meals. We especially love how the kitchen island extends smartly on one side to make for a chic breakfast nook accompanied by trendy highchairs.
White and grey join hands in this spacious master bedroom to create a look that is minimal yet luxurious. The plush bedding, smart headboard with in-built niches and reading lamps, and the warm wooden floor make this a very relaxing space. We love how the ethnic artwork adds colour and uniqueness to the room.
Wall to wall glass doors in the master bedroom take you to the sunny and airy balcony, overlooking the sea. You can also enjoy your morning tea on the plush white armchairs, while soaking in the outside view or relishing the gentle breeze.
Dark grey slate tiles add a bold and elegant touch to the master bathroom, while white sanitary fixtures offer pleasing contrast. Sleek in-built niches in the wall hold decorative items, while the wooden platform hugging the tub helps in organising toiletries. The large glass window offers a breathtaking view of the outdoors here as well.
Quaint white furniture and playful paintings on the wall make the nursery a fun, soothing and very practical space. Sliding glass doors open up the room to the sunny balcony and also allow fresh air to enter freely.
Pale blue and white mosaic tiles, a sleek white sink counter, a lengthy mirror and trendy pendant lights fill the children’s bathroom with a happy and soothing vibe. High windows usher in lots of natural light, while colourful towels liven up the space nicely.
The massive outdoor pool beckons with its crystal clear depths and lush green surroundings. Outdoor lights add brightness to the setting, while the tall palm tree reminds us of a tropical paradise.
Hope you enjoyed exploring this opulent villa as much as we did. Take another tour for more inspiration - A 3bhk Family Home in Pune.