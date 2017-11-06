A beautiful and furnished family home in Kerela

From the talented architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala, we bring you a modern and elegant family home today. Filled with trendy furniture, sleek designs, sober hues and arty touches, this residence is a pleasure to live in. Bright colours pop up randomly to surprise you here and there, while lavish woodworks offer warmth to the interiors. Smart storage solutions and soothing lights are other notable aspects of this beautiful home.
Here is another living space in this residence, which merges with the dining area seamlessly. Sleek and elegant wooden elements make a warm impression through the TV unit, the coffee table, the crockery unit near the dining arrangement and the dining furniture itself. We also love the unique pattern play on the wall holding the TV and the chequered rug.
Creamy tones of white dominate this living room and its modern furnishing, while the rug and red cushions offer vibrant relief. The entertainment unit is very fashionable and comes with floating shelves to display knickknacks.
The living room for guests uses pretty teal and purple shades to brighten up the white and wooden environment. A plush sofa, a stylish wall clock and dreamy curtains make this space cosy and inviting.
The quirky wallpaper behind the bed is what caught our attention when we stepped into this smart guest bedroom. Shades of grey, white and wood make this space extremely elegant, homely and soothing as well. Numerous windows bring in ample sunlight, while a large painting and a beautiful vase make for visual interest.
The floor to ceiling closet in the guest bedroom is a stylish white and wooden affair, with many closed cabinets offering tons of storage space. We admire how the sleek dressing unit has been squeezed in on the left side of the closet, without giving in to a cramped look.
Elegant shades of neutral colours make the simple yet fashionable master bedroom a space with personality. An abstract artwork and a quirky wall clock add aesthetic touches to the room, while softly glowing lights and cosy textures add to the romantic ambiance.
In love with this stylish, modern and practical home? We are too.