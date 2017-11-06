Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful and furnished family home in Kerela

Justwords Justwords
Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

From the talented architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala, we bring you a modern and elegant family home today. Filled with trendy furniture, sleek designs, sober hues and arty touches, this residence is a pleasure to live in. Bright colours pop up randomly to surprise you here and there, while lavish woodworks offer warmth to the interiors. Smart storage solutions and soothing lights are other notable aspects of this beautiful home.

Beauty of woodwork

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern living room
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Here is another living space in this residence, which merges with the dining area seamlessly. Sleek and elegant wooden elements make a warm impression through the TV unit, the coffee table, the crockery unit near the dining arrangement and the dining furniture itself. We also love the unique pattern play on the wall holding the TV and the chequered rug.

Stylish living space

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern living room Furniture,Couch,Property,Comfort,Ceiling fan,Lighting,Interior design,Living room,studio couch,Picture frame
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Creamy tones of white dominate this living room and its modern furnishing, while the rug and red cushions offer vibrant relief. The entertainment unit is very fashionable and comes with floating shelves to display knickknacks.

Love for colours

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern living room
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The living room for guests uses pretty teal and purple shades to brighten up the white and wooden environment. A plush sofa, a stylish wall clock and dreamy curtains make this space cosy and inviting.

Arty guest bedroom

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The quirky wallpaper behind the bed is what caught our attention when we stepped into this smart guest bedroom. Shades of grey, white and wood make this space extremely elegant, homely and soothing as well. Numerous windows bring in ample sunlight, while a large painting and a beautiful vase make for visual interest.

Smart storage

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The floor to ceiling closet in the guest bedroom is a stylish white and wooden affair, with many closed cabinets offering tons of storage space. We admire how the sleek dressing unit has been squeezed in on the left side of the closet, without giving in to a cramped look.

Full of personality

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Elegant shades of neutral colours make the simple yet fashionable master bedroom a space with personality. An abstract artwork and a quirky wall clock add aesthetic touches to the room, while softly glowing lights and cosy textures add to the romantic ambiance.

In love with this stylish, modern and practical home? We are too. For more ideas, check out another home tour - A beautiful 2bhk apartment for a newly married couple.

21 fully functional mini-kitchen designs
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks