A modern premade house… To move in today!

Usually, when one talks about a prefab house made of wood, what comes to mind is a basic shed-like structure. However, wood is one of the cleanest and greenest materials that one can use and is a perfect choice for those who want a home that is sustainable and has the least impact on the environment. A wooden house can be charming too, as it’s one of the oldest materials used to design homes.

Take a look at this prefab home to get an idea of how wood can be used to create a lovely modern home that is eye-catching both from the outside as well as inside.