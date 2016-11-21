Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 ideas to upgrade the kitchen on a budget

Rita Deo Rita Deo
homify Industrial style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

When one is on a tight budget during house construction, the kitchen sometimes gets a short shrift as expensive attachments like laminated cabinets; granite counter and backsplash are replicated with cheaper choices.  But working on a budget does not imply that one should compromise on the aesthetics as a dull and uninspiring kitchen will be like a blot on the beautiful home.

To help our readers out of budget crisis and inspire them to create trendy kitchen without burning a hole through their pockets, we have collated 7 simple kitchen designs created by our kitchen planners. This eclectic mix of rustic, modern, country style kitchens will attempt to offer viable solutions and ways to decorate and upgrade kitchens in a pleasant and effective manner irrespective of economic constraints.

1. Decorate kitchen walls with stylish graffiti

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Eclectic style kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Lack of space in the kitchen and dull colors making the region feel uninspiring and you cannot space the expense for any kid of renovation? Trendy graffiti in the form of geometric designs, witty lines and favorite cartoons in the form of stickers or wooden pieces that can be attached to kitchen backsplash can bring the fun element into the region. 

2. Practical solutions

Oak chopping board Bordercraft KitchenBench tops
Bordercraft

Oak chopping board

Bordercraft
Bordercraft
Bordercraft

Solutions to design a modern kitchen should be practical and aesthetically pleasing to make them viable for a long term as when budget is limited renovations cannot be made within short spans of time. The small kitchen island performs several functions with its clever designing as a storage area, breakfast nook and also as a work station or preparation area with a large circular wooden chopping block. Smart lighting above the island makes up for the lack of natural light in this region.

3. Open shelves

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern kitchen
Diego Alonso designs

Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs

Change the layout of the kitchen can be difficult and expensive exercise so if you want to increase floor space then why not try to reduce number of cabinets and furniture? Try to introduce open shelves and cupboards which will be less expensive and will also contribute to the creation of an airy and comfortable country style kitchen.

4. Stylish accessories

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

Accessories and utensils can become active allies in kitchen decor by bringing color and charm with their quirky designs, colors or shapes. Containers for spices or for salt and pepper followed by racks for spoons, forks and knives can play an active role in spicing up a kitchen. Charming yellow cabinets here have lovely red accessories that are placed on black granite counter that brings contrast notes in the furnishing of the kitchen.

5. Natural beauty of plants

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

House plants are a natural and cost effective option to make inexpensive changes in the kitchen decor. Whether you choose flowering or non-flowering plants be careful in selecting varieties that suit color palette of the region and kitchen fittings as they will be placed close to the wash area or window.

6. Use your creativity

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

When budget is a constraint and assistance of professionals cannot be hired then colorful utensils, accessories and other objects used in the kitchen can be displayed in an artistic manner to brighten up the region. Use your inherent creativity to arrange glasses, cups, food containers according to shapes and colors in different patterns and designs. Hanging simple things like pots and pans or keeping kitchen napkins baking gloves and can be done in creative ways. The chalkboard is another trendy option to liven up the nooks and crannies of the kitchen.

7. Stylish rug for the floor

Kitchen, Derya Bilgen Derya Bilgen KitchenKitchen utensils
Derya Bilgen

Derya Bilgen
Derya Bilgen
Derya Bilgen

Though carpets and rugs are in general kept out of the kitchen to avoid accidents like fire or food spillage they can be used if the region is large and well phased out like the one here.  In this minimalist region  with trendy and colorful chairs in the dining area which is designed like an extension of the kitchen simple, washable rugs made of natural fibers can be added to brighten up the ambience. Even inexpensive colorful mats give the kitchen floor a touch of renewal and can be easily thrown out if damaged without creating a dent in the purse.

If small kitchen is what you have and are stuck for creative ideas then Great Ideas to plan a small Kitchen should help.

10 beautiful double-bed ideas for your home
Which idea did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks