7 ideas to upgrade the kitchen on a budget

When one is on a tight budget during house construction, the kitchen sometimes gets a short shrift as expensive attachments like laminated cabinets; granite counter and backsplash are replicated with cheaper choices. But working on a budget does not imply that one should compromise on the aesthetics as a dull and uninspiring kitchen will be like a blot on the beautiful home.
To help our readers out of budget crisis and inspire them to create trendy kitchen without burning a hole through their pockets, we have collated 7 simple kitchen designs created by our kitchen planners. This eclectic mix of rustic, modern, country style kitchens will attempt to offer viable solutions and ways to decorate and upgrade kitchens in a pleasant and effective manner irrespective of economic constraints.
Lack of space in the kitchen and dull colors making the region feel uninspiring and you cannot space the expense for any kid of renovation? Trendy graffiti in the form of geometric designs, witty lines and favorite cartoons in the form of stickers or wooden pieces that can be attached to kitchen backsplash can bring the fun element into the region.
Solutions to design a modern kitchen should be practical and aesthetically pleasing to make them viable for a long term as when budget is limited renovations cannot be made within short spans of time. The small kitchen island performs several functions with its clever designing as a storage area, breakfast nook and also as a work station or preparation area with a large circular wooden chopping block. Smart lighting above the island makes up for the lack of natural light in this region.
Change the layout of the kitchen can be difficult and expensive exercise so if you want to increase floor space then why not try to reduce number of cabinets and furniture? Try to introduce open shelves and cupboards which will be less expensive and will also contribute to the creation of an airy and comfortable country style kitchen.
Accessories and utensils can become active allies in kitchen decor by bringing color and charm with their quirky designs, colors or shapes. Containers for spices or for salt and pepper followed by racks for spoons, forks and knives can play an active role in spicing up a kitchen. Charming yellow cabinets here have lovely red accessories that are placed on black granite counter that brings contrast notes in the furnishing of the kitchen.
House plants are a natural and cost effective option to make inexpensive changes in the kitchen decor. Whether you choose flowering or non-flowering plants be careful in selecting varieties that suit color palette of the region and kitchen fittings as they will be placed close to the wash area or window.
When budget is a constraint and assistance of professionals cannot be hired then colorful utensils, accessories and other objects used in the kitchen can be displayed in an artistic manner to brighten up the region. Use your inherent creativity to arrange glasses, cups, food containers according to shapes and colors in different patterns and designs. Hanging simple things like pots and pans or keeping kitchen napkins baking gloves and can be done in creative ways. The chalkboard is another trendy option to liven up the nooks and crannies of the kitchen.
Though carpets and rugs are in general kept out of the kitchen to avoid accidents like fire or food spillage they can be used if the region is large and well phased out like the one here. In this minimalist region with trendy and colorful chairs in the dining area which is designed like an extension of the kitchen simple, washable rugs made of natural fibers can be added to brighten up the ambience. Even inexpensive colorful mats give the kitchen floor a touch of renewal and can be easily thrown out if damaged without creating a dent in the purse.
