7 ideas to upgrade the kitchen on a budget

When one is on a tight budget during house construction, the kitchen sometimes gets a short shrift as expensive attachments like laminated cabinets; granite counter and backsplash are replicated with cheaper choices. But working on a budget does not imply that one should compromise on the aesthetics as a dull and uninspiring kitchen will be like a blot on the beautiful home.

To help our readers out of budget crisis and inspire them to create trendy kitchen without burning a hole through their pockets, we have collated 7 simple kitchen designs created by our kitchen planners. This eclectic mix of rustic, modern, country style kitchens will attempt to offer viable solutions and ways to decorate and upgrade kitchens in a pleasant and effective manner irrespective of economic constraints.