Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The wonder of the modern-rustic style in 9 photos

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Monte di Procida, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loading admin actions …

How about combining modern character to a rural soul? A rustic home with a little modern innovation is a true pleasure to the eyes. While renovating a home, we look for high-end facilities that too with a pleasing environment. So, here, we have 9 residential examples that are a perfect combination of rustic charm and modern practicality.

​Rural structure and contemporary décor

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style living room
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

The stone bearing structure of this house with ultra comfort and contemporary features is maintaining warmth throughout. To add to the cosiness, there is modern furniture with a beam of yellow pendant lights. No doubt, dinner would be the best time of the day in this beautiful dining area.

​Style and ingenuity

casa in campagna, marco bonucci fotografo marco bonucci fotografo Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
marco bonucci fotografo

marco bonucci fotografo
marco bonucci fotografo
marco bonucci fotografo

When style meets ingenuity, great style and ideas are born and this magical space is the true example of this. The coffee table placed in this room is made from an ancient cauldron and is truly capable of imparting a modern look to the kitchen.

Even the lights and sofa are the contributing element in the ambiance of this room. On a whole, this is a cosy and warm space perfect for spending quality time.

​The perfect outdoor scene

Gaiole in Chianti, Toscana, Arlene Gibbs Décor Arlene Gibbs Décor Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Arlene Gibbs Décor

Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor

Even the pergolas can act as the fascinating extension of a modern home. This house is just the right example to showcase the richness of rustic settings. The wrought iron chairs emphasize on the traditional characters of the house without any compromise. The leaves peeping inward with an enchanting light effect is nothing less than a rustic luxury.

​When the country becomes modern

Casa Monte di Procida, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Living roomSofas & armchairs
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

This house is the harmonious mixture of modern luxury and rustic ambiance. The designers have taken the decoration to the next level with glass centre table and colourful cushions. While these two acts as the modern elements of the house, the wooden base and brick wall maintains the rustic touch of the room.

The glass windows with an enchanting outer view welcome the sunshine in utter elegance. So, if you are a person who likes to go white and bright, this room can be an inspiration.

​The room in the niche

Trulli 66, ABBW angelobruno building workshop ABBW angelobruno building workshop Country style living room
ABBW angelobruno building workshop

ABBW angelobruno building workshop
ABBW angelobruno building workshop
ABBW angelobruno building workshop

There couldn’t have been a better utilization of this place than this. And, also you cannot complain about the aesthetic value of the house. A four seater sofa lies in this corner of the house with a small table in the front.

We can also see some bright colours popping out of this space and it’s acting as the master of this place. The lamp, photos hanging on the wall, and every other detail are acting as the right dose of fun.

​Rural rhymes with convivial

MASSERIA D'ESTIA, BB Architettura del Paesaggio BB Architettura del Paesaggio Country style dining room
BB Architettura del Paesaggio

BB Architettura del Paesaggio
BB Architettura del Paesaggio
BB Architettura del Paesaggio

There is nothing better than a country-style porch. As it is surrounded by a garden, it combines with the traditional construction with the aspect of conviviality.

Elevating the rustic environment lays the cosy seating arrangement, but, out of all the wood and stones take the credit for this beautiful place.


​With the past as a barn

Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern houses
studio antonio perrone architetto

studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto

The aesthetic of the place is refined to a completely new level and the new version is something we can’t stop admiring.

​Rural outside and modern inside

Rehabilitación en la Cerdanya, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura HouseholdPet accessories
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

By looking outside you would not have thought of such a modern interior. But the atmosphere is priceless with shades of gray and white throwing a spark throughout the house.

​With a bit of industrial look

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style dining room
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

It’s a creative twist by which the owners have diversified the environment. Although the masonry is very rural, the concrete flooring and lighting effects are superb.

Click here, for more details.

A beautiful family home in Surat, Gujarat
Which one of these modern rustic style houses inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks