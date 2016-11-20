Your browser is out-of-date.

A small and beautiful 645 sqft apartment designed for the residents of Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern style bedroom
Living in a compact apartment and not sure how to utilise the available space optimally? Or maybe you are unsure about the designs or decor schemes that will accentuate the beauty of your modest residence. Then this tour will give you tons of ideas about how you can create an aesthetic and practical abode, despite lack of sufficient space. Designed by the interior architects at Rafael Sardinha Arquitetura E Interiores, perfect for the residents of Mumbai, this home brings you adaptive furniture, innovative storage solutions, brilliant lighting ideas and many more inspirations.

Furniture that adapts

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern media room
It is important to pick the right kind of furniture when you are stuck with a small room. This living space for instance, features a long, sleek couch and a slim entertainment unit which adapt to the modest dimensions of the room. Soft pastel colours and soothing lights add to the inviting charm here, while sliding glass doors lead to the kitchen and visually open up the living zone.

Beauty of open plan layout

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern living room
An open plan layout is a very modern and clever way to make a small home appear more spacious, bright and airy. By removing unnecessary interior walls, common areas like the living, dining and kitchen can be merged for an open feel. This allows more efficient ventilation and flow of energy as well.

Smart storage hacks

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Storage can be a big worry in small apartments, but not if you are clever about it. This trendy and cosy kitchen for example, comes with numerous cabinets, shelves and drawers for easy organisation. Being sleek and minimal in design, they don’t crowd the compact kitchen. Modern appliances and bright lights add to the convenience of cooking, while a sleek table and smart chairs make for a stylish breakfast nook.

Colours and textures

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern dining room
Interesting colours and textures can add spunk to small living spaces. Here you can see how trendy chairs with textured backs add visual appeal to the dining space, while wooden cabinets and shelves warm up the white wall on the left nicely. Bold red decorative items also spice up the neutrals in this apartment.

Importance of lighting

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern study/office
It is crucial to choose the right lights to make your small abode look bright, warm and cosy. This is because; lack of sufficient light might make modest rooms appear cramped or gloomy. Combine ambient, task and decorative lighting to get the best results.

Soothing atmosphere

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern style bedroom
To make small bedrooms look peaceful, comfy and inviting, it is best to choose soft and light colours or pastels. Check out how beautiful this bedroom looks with its plush, delicately patterned bedding, romantic recessed lights and minimalistic bedside tables.

Play around with materials

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern bathroom
Having a small home doesn’t mean that you have to stick to a single material for every room. The bathroom especially will give you ample opportunity to mix different materials. This one for instance, combines ceramic, stone and glass for an interesting look despite space shortage. Sleek designs and minimal fixtures add to the attraction here.

So make your small residence a showstopper in no time, by following these tips. For more ideas, check out another tour - A Small and Beautiful 750 SqFt Apartment with Floor plan.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


