10 Ideas to decorate your home walls

Its not new for us to see and understand the shifting of decor towards eye-popping colors and walls decors. Walls are those canvas of home that decide the entire overlook of your home. No matter whether you own a stylish modern home or a traditionally designed building, the walls speak volumes about your personality, choice, and living standards. Most fashion forward homes have some of the best and trendiest designs on their walls.

Furthermore, wallpapers too, are not the old paste-able piece of paper that slowly peels out of the are here and there. Wallpapers these days, come in a variety of patterns and colors. Today on homify, we look at some examples of bold, statement walls from our Indian experts.