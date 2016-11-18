Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Ideas to decorate your home walls

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows
Its not new for us to see and understand the shifting of decor towards eye-popping colors and walls decors. Walls are those canvas of home that decide the entire overlook of your home. No matter whether you own a stylish modern home or a traditionally designed building, the walls speak volumes about your personality, choice, and living standards. Most fashion forward homes have some of the best and trendiest designs on their walls. 

Furthermore, wallpapers too, are not the old paste-able piece of paper that slowly peels out of the are here and there. Wallpapers these days, come in a variety of patterns and colors. Today on homify, we look at some examples  of bold, statement walls from our Indian experts.

1. Numeric and Alphabets

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

While a plain wall looks sophisticated and beautiful in all kinds of room, a printed wall like this brings fresh vibes to the area. We loved how the designer has managed to bring matching decor elements and uplift the spirit of the room.

2. Textural Designs

507 meenakshi, KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS Modern walls & floors
KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS

507 meenakshi

KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS
KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS
KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS

Beautiful and light shades of colors like mild green are sure to add life to any guest room but if you get it texture painted then it will appear less traditional and striking. This wall is also giving a modern edge to the room without any wall accessories hung here. 

3. Multicolored Beauty

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Minimalist dining room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

If your house plays with colors and funky shades then what's the point of installing a simple wall? While the rule says that if accessories are bright colored then you should go for simple colors on walls and floor but you can confidently break the monotony like this. A colorful palette on the wall gives a warm welcome to the eye and is noticeable in all aspects. 

4. Animal Prints

Fusion Theme Residence, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Takeaway Interiors

Fusion Theme Residence

Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors
Takeaway Interiors

Animal prints, bird view, and natural elements are a great addition to any area of the house. We found this bedroom really beautiful, looking at the lights and glowing paints used. Matching lights to that of walls is just too uncommon to see. Anyone would love to sleep here, right? 

5. Contemporary Wallpapers

Ego CID Rhythym, Hues FurnishTurf Walls & flooringWallpaper
FurnishTurf

Ego CID Rhythym, Hues

FurnishTurf
FurnishTurf
FurnishTurf

Here you can see an unexpected color combination on the wall. The navy blue shade on background with the bright green prints over it is so exciting to look at. While the print of the paper is more or less traditional, the jewel-toned colours bring a surprising, modern edge to the space.

6. Jewels and Gems

Blue Agate Wall Panel, Stonesmiths - Redefining Stoneage Stonesmiths - Redefining Stoneage Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Stonesmiths—Redefining Stoneage

Blue Agate Wall Panel

Stonesmiths - Redefining Stoneage
Stonesmiths—Redefining Stoneage
Stonesmiths - Redefining Stoneage

Go beyond marbles and use some jewels and gems to your walls- like the one shown above- to include precious jewels in your home. his impressive wall panel is made of blue agate and allows beautiful, coloured light to filter into your home. It is sure to add a dazzling sparkle to any room!


7. Dual Tones

Interiors, Cubit Architects Cubit Architects Interior landscaping
Cubit Architects

Interiors

Cubit Architects
Cubit Architects
Cubit Architects

Dual toned walls with dual textures are working wonderfully together. Behind the bed, we can see a different pattern on maroon wall and the adjacent wall in beige shade with rustic wooden shade gives neutral vibes. Since the size of the room is quite large, the rest of the room is kept simple in pink and stone hues. 

8. Memorial Wall 1

Old meets New , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The Orange Lane

Old meets New

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

Make your wall an album of your memories with images from your childhood, your kids, your trips and tours and every other day. Simply paste them or frame them on to the wall and let others see your beautiful life from closer. By covering a surface of your home with family photographs and other meaningful objects, you can create a wall of memories that is a true conversation piece.

9. Memorial Wall 2

Entrance Passage Navmiti Designs Classic style bedroom
Navmiti Designs

Entrance Passage

Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs
Navmiti Designs

Give an ode to your parents or grandparents by getting their portraits directly on the wall and they are sure to steal the limelight from the entire house. No decors, no paints, no colors, nothing!

10. Stripes and Patterns

Amar Renaissance Project, Atelier Atelier Modern houses
Atelier

Amar Renaissance Project

Atelier
Atelier
Atelier

Look at this luxurious room! This tan and gold paper features large, wide horizontal stripes. Although the size of the stripes certainly makes for a striking and noticeable wall, the goal here is not for the wall to overshadow the rest of the interior, but to compliment and enhance it.

Must Read: False Ceiling designs worth looking at!

So what are your plans for your walls?


