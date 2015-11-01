6 ideas to a cozy bedroom

The bedroom is a place of relaxation and rejuvenation. It is the place where we retire after a long day to relax and sleep, so that we can feel re-energized for the next day. The bedroom meets one of our most essential needs to survive—sleep. Therefore, it is an important room, and it is no surprise that interior designers spend a lot of time carefully planning every detail of the bedroom from the bed linen to the lighting.
In this idea guide, we are going to discuss 6 ideas to create a cozy bedroom. We will start with making a comfortable bed and move on to the floor, walls and lights. Let's browse through these ideas and be inspired.
Warm colored walls can instantly make a dull bedroom cozy. If painting the whole room seems like too much, just paint one wall, and that should do the trick. It's amazing what a lick of paint can do.
Colors such as orange, pink, red, and yellow, or perhaps a combination of colors such as light brown and pink usually work well to make the bedroom more cozy. Wallpaper is also another option if you prefer to have some patterns as well instead of just color.
Lots of pillows is one way of making the bed more cozy and comfortable. This is especially true if you sleep alone on a big bed. Having lots of pillows makes the bed feel less empty, and gives you more to hug.
Pillows are made from various different materials, and knowing a bit about the pros and cons of each type of material can help you choose the right pillow for you. Visco-elastic or memory foam pillows are made of a high density material which reacts to body heat, molding itself to the shape of a warm body. Feather pillows, on the other hand, are warm and comfortable, but do not offer much support to the neck and spine. Latex pillows have become the popular choice these days as they are resilient and offer better support, while gel pillows is known for its cooling properties and its ability to relief pressure.
Choosing the right pillow cover is also another factor to consider. There are many different materials you can choose from such as linen, satin, silk, wool, and so on. Choose a material that feels and looks good to you. If you can't make up your mind, choose a few different types of materials.
Throws and quilts can make a big difference when it comes to a comfortable bed. When choosing throws and quilts, the first thing to consider is the temperature of your bedroom. If you live in a hot and humid tropical climate, but mostly use air-conditioning in the bedroom, then you might want to consider thicker blankets. However, if you prefer to use the fan, then choose light sheets instead of thicker ones. The best is to have a few different options so you can adjust accordingly.
These comfy lamb wool throws might be worth the investment. A good night's sleep is priceless after all.
A hard, cold floor doesn't make a bedroom very inviting. However the simple addition of a soft floor rug can make all the difference. Floor rugs add softness to the floor and coziness to the whole bedroom.
This vintage rug designed by Sartori Rugs is a patchwork of different hues of browns. The dark, earthy colors give the bedroom a cozy feel.
Soft, yellow lighting can make a bedroom cozier with the flick of a switch. White fluorescent lights are probably the worst when it comes to creating an ambiance. It may work well for an office, but definitely not a bedroom. Avoid choosing bright lights for the bedroom as they are not very relaxing. If you like to read in the bedroom, then have a bedside reading lamp on the side table.
Browse through lighting designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Finally, personalize your bedroom by adding photographs or pictures and posters that mean something to you. The bedroom is the most personal and private room in the house. Embellish the bedroom with beautiful memories and things you love. This will create a positive vibe in the room which will be comforting to you.
We hope you've found some helpful tips on how to create a cozy bedroom here. For more ideas and inspiration related to bedrooms, have a look at bedrooms straight from heaven.