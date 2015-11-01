6 ideas to a cozy bedroom

Lots of pillows is one way of making the bed more cozy and comfortable. This is especially true if you sleep alone on a big bed. Having lots of pillows makes the bed feel less empty, and gives you more to hug.

Pillows are made from various different materials, and knowing a bit about the pros and cons of each type of material can help you choose the right pillow for you. Visco-elastic or memory foam pillows are made of a high density material which reacts to body heat, molding itself to the shape of a warm body. Feather pillows, on the other hand, are warm and comfortable, but do not offer much support to the neck and spine. Latex pillows have become the popular choice these days as they are resilient and offer better support, while gel pillows is known for its cooling properties and its ability to relief pressure.

Choosing the right pillow cover is also another factor to consider. There are many different materials you can choose from such as linen, satin, silk, wool, and so on. Choose a material that feels and looks good to you. If you can't make up your mind, choose a few different types of materials.