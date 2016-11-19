12 Ideas for a small and modern kitchen

The decor of the kitchen little has changed in recent years. Before, having a perfect kitchen was perhaps more difficult than today. Today we know that small changes can make big differences. No need to buy or build heavy or coated with expensive furniture materials. The simpler your kitchen better.

Today, at homify, we want to show photos of a very small but super modern and spectacular cuisine. With appliances and furniture art and modern design. Hopefully, they will inspire you to remodel yours. Let's go to see them!