12 Ideas for a small and modern kitchen

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Loading admin actions …

The decor of the  kitchen little has changed in recent years. Before, having a perfect kitchen was perhaps more difficult than today. Today we know that small changes can make big differences. No need to buy or build heavy or coated with expensive furniture materials. The simpler your kitchen better.

Today, at homify, we want to show photos of a very small but super modern and spectacular cuisine. With appliances and  furniture art and modern design. Hopefully, they will inspire you to remodel yours. Let's go to see them!

Combine two contrasting colors of furniture

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Save space with smart Storage

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Comfortable and modern handles on the door

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Super Focused Lighting

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Original Lighting- Even in the Sockets

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Electric stove with Glass Lid

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Electrical and Modern Furnaces

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Extraction Art

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Laundry room integrated within Kitchen

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Art fittings also in the lavdero

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Floors with practical, functional and modern ceramics

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Good circulation and connection to the outside

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Stay tuned to us for more kitchen decor ideas. You can check further pics from here

