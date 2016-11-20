Your browser is out-of-date.

15 modern entrances to copy at home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern houses
If you are bored of seeing the same old façade of your home, do you know that just a small renovation of the entrance can completely transform it and make it look like a new house? The entrance of your home sets the expectation of what lies behind the walls. By playing with the structure, gaps, doors, pergolas, wall covering, flooring and water features, among other elements, it can be given a modern look.

Take a look at these stunning professionally designed entrances to draw inspiration to redesign your home entrance.

1. Entrance with a wooden walkway over a lit water body that acts as a mirror that reflects light and space

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Minimalist look presented by horizontal grills set on tall flagstone walls, which curve around the corner

Casa G, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern houses
NODO Arquitectura

NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura

See some minimalist homes here.

3. On an elevated plot, the entrance gradually staggers up step-by step and has a green border on one side

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

4. A modern entrance with a camouflaged slatted door and a matching wooden deck leading to it

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. A large wooden door with carved reliefs and walls at the side cladded with stone in an interesting curved pattern

CASA BALLENA / RAUL DAVILA, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

6. Cement blocks laid in an irregular pattern on the grass, leading up to a wooden door

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify


7. Narrow staircase surrounded by greenery, with built in lights that highlight the entrance at night

RESIDENZA TRA ARCHITETTUR A E NATURA , FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI Modern houses
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

8. A symmetric entrance with horizontal planks leading up to the tall door, decorated with potted palm trees on either side

Arquitetura e Interiores, BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern houses
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

9. An elegant façade that combines glass, stone and wood with a pretty pond at the side

Casa La Estancia, DLPS Arquitectos DLPS Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
DLPS Arquitectos

DLPS Arquitectos
DLPS Arquitectos
DLPS Arquitectos

10. Natural harmony created by a vertical green wall on the pillar next to the wooden door

Laurel Rojo, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

11. Stepping stones bordered by pebbles create interesting textures leading to the entrance

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Modern garden
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

12. Textures in stone, include a mix of tiles and pebbles, with a couple of plants providing relief

Entry door 08023 Architects Modern houses
08023 Architects

Entry door

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

13. Access staircase in marble bordered by pebble and plants with an interesting sculpture on one side

Casa M, Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Modern houses
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

14. Wall shelves in concrete create an interesting vertical garden leading to the entrance

Residência em condomínio, Central de Projetos Central de Projetos Rustic style houses
Central de Projetos

Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos

15. Natural textures with wooden deck tiles, pebbles, bamboo and cactus

homify Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Take a look at this ideabook for some interesting modern entrances using stone and wood.

Which entrance is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


