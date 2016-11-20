15 modern entrances to copy at home

If you are bored of seeing the same old façade of your home, do you know that just a small renovation of the entrance can completely transform it and make it look like a new house? The entrance of your home sets the expectation of what lies behind the walls. By playing with the structure, gaps, doors, pergolas, wall covering, flooring and water features, among other elements, it can be given a modern look.

Take a look at these stunning professionally designed entrances to draw inspiration to redesign your home entrance.