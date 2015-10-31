7 tips to decorating the house for Diwali

The festival of lights, Diwali is just around the corner, and it's about time to get into the mood for preparing the house for this festive season. One of the best things about festivities is actually the anticipation, excitement, and the preparation that goes with it. Decorating the house for Diwali is a family affair which brings everyone together in good spirits to start energizing the house with positive vibes. So let's start getting excited from the anticipation of celebrating this wonderful festival of lights called Diwali by finding ideas and inspiration to decorate the house.

This article features decorating ideas for Diwali suited for every budget—there are a list of both fancy and simple ideas to decorate the house. We hope you will find something that you like here.