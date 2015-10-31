7 tips to decorating the house for Diwali

The festival of lights, Diwali is just around the corner, and it's about time to get into the mood for preparing the house for this festive season. One of the best things about festivities is actually the anticipation, excitement, and the preparation that goes with it. Decorating the house for Diwali is a family affair which brings everyone together in good spirits to start energizing the house with positive vibes. So let's start getting excited from the anticipation of celebrating this wonderful festival of lights called Diwali by finding ideas and inspiration to decorate the house.
This article features decorating ideas for Diwali suited for every budget—there are a list of both fancy and simple ideas to decorate the house. We hope you will find something that you like here.
Grand lighting such as this charming chandelier hanging from the ceiling together with the ones on the walls create a festive ambiance in the living room. After all, festivities are about splurging. The elegant chandeliers light up the whole living room with an air of sophistication and celebration. There's no better way to celebrate Diwali than with lights galore.
The garden will welcome guests into your home, so it is important that the garden has a inviting feel to it. Lighting up the garden will give the whole house a welcoming glow too.
There are various ways one can light up the garden for festivities. Traditionally, for Diwali, diyas or oil lamps are usually used to line the path of the entrance to the house. You can also use candles or battery charged lamps, electrical lamps, and solar powered lamps.
Enhance the beauty of your garden by placing the lamps in specific spots, for example to light up the gorgeous rose bush you are so proud of. Using lanterns on trees such as pictured here is also a unique way of lighting up the garden. Drape fairy lights over plants, and a create a magical atmosphere in the garden.
Traditional Indian decor creates the suitable vibe for one of the major festivals in India. The antique brass turtle oil lamps pictured here is a great way to add something authentically Indian to your home this Diwali. Turtles are considered auspicious in Indian culture, and the rustic style of the oil lamp with its dainty bells and the brass used is typically Indian as well.
Another simple yet effective way of decorating the house for Diwali is to throw in a few colorful cushions in. This will add a splash of color to liven up the house and set a cheerful mood for the occasion. It will also keep guests comfy.
The colorful cushions pictured here feature pop art style designs in vibrant colors with an Indian theme to it. The funky designs are sure to attract attention to them and add some modern edge to a traditional festival.
A simple and age old way of beautifying the house is with flowers. Flowers create a positive vibe in the house whether they are fake or real. Flowers together with an elegant vase can make a world of difference in enhancing the beauty of a space. The white enameled brass flower vase pictured here has lovely designs that are reminiscent of peacocks dancing in the rain.
This vase is designed by M4design, interior designers and decorators in New Delhi.
Finally, make the house smell good with aromatherapy candles, incense, room sprays, and diffusers. Smell has a very strong link to memory, so create good, strong memories this Diwali with scented candles and a range of other fragrances. Decorating the house is not only about stimulating our visual senses, but also our sense of smell.
We hope you've been inspired by these tips for decorating the house for Diwali. We wish you a merry festive season and much joy for this upcoming Diwali.
Preparing the pooja room is an important part of anticipating the festival of Diwali. Give your pooja room or pooja area a fresh look this Diwali by adding contemporary lights and a splash of color with wall stickers. Of course don't forget fresh flowers and oil lamps for the pooja room.
Place a speaker in the pooja room where you can play devotional songs or relaxing meditative chants to enhance the serene vibe and atmosphere in the pooja room.