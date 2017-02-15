Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Amazingly Designed Kitchens for Small Spaces

Gargee Kashyap homify Gargee Kashyap homify
Cocina clásica contemporánea, Grupo Creativo DF, C.A. Grupo Creativo DF, C.A. KitchenBench tops MDF Brown
Here are some pictures of kitchens designed and manufactured in a classic contemporary L - shape for a very small space, and homify loved this idea. The designers used MDF covered with colored decorative laminate hague and top quality fittings giving a simple and modern touch to the kitchen at the same time. The furniture is adapted to the particular needs of the customer, and makes everyone happy. This little story shows us that small space should not be a hindrance to have the kitchen you've always wanted. 

