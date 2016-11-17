5 Best winter colours for your living room

After the long summer days, winter is finally here! And we Indians simply love it. Isn’t it? Short days and long nights, there is some magic in the air. The sun no longer frowns on us and nature is gently spreading its choicest colours outside. It’s time to open your doors to welcome winters at your home by redesigning it. Well… if the whole house is not possible then just change the living room But why living room? Because it is the room where the whole family loves to idle around in lazy afternoons with hot beverages or snuggle under the blankets in chilly evenings watching television or gossiping in the warmth of each other’s company.
Homify suggests you the five best winter colours for your living room to welcome your favourite season. What’s different about this list is that we have picked up the colours as different and varied as Indian winter. In the North while it is harsh, in South it is warm. In East it is chilling whereas in West it is pleasant. Each colour has its own charm and each living room will have its own warmth.
So pick up the brush and welcome winter.
In South India where winter is just a transformation from hottest to hot, the earthen tone will amalgamate well with the gentle coolness that has come as a welcome respite from intense heat. The different shades of brown, from khaki to mahogany to dark cheery woods, it’s all for you to play with. With earthen tones you cannot go wrong! The mild yellow and red hints on the rug provide the warmth and liven up the space for the family.
Purple for the winters! Yes, in Western India where winter is pleasant this playful combination of purple and chocolate will make it more enjoyable. The cautious yet creative use of the colour has enlivened the room. The classic combination of lighter tone of purple in the wall contrasted with darker and rich shade of purple in the sofa instantly grabs the attention. Cream and chocolate shades occupying the rest of the décor complete the room for the winter.
Usually considered to be a summer shade, the peach can be perfect for the winters of North India. Peach has the power to brighten the dull climate and to elevate the mood in cold foggy days when warmness of sun is eagerly awaited. Peach has something special in it! From North to South and from East to West, peach colour gels well with all type of winter. Loosen your imagination and experiment the colour with lighter or darker interiors and style your home with a different touch.
Warm wooden flooring grey walls, sunshine yellow sofa with a tinge of hot pink adorning the interior and scattering the colour in otherwise gloomy winter days outside, this room is perfect for the harsh Eastern winter. It feels like the sun is shining bright right in the living room. All you need is warm coffee or tea, family and friends and a heater in the corner making the place warm and cozy.
Spread of colours shows the diversity of Indian winter. The subtle colour of walls, mustard ceiling and textured wall and the judicious use of blue, red, green and rust colour in sofa, cushion and rug; it’s overwhelming yet in harmony or should I say ‘it’s unity in diversity’.
