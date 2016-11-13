Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5- Small and functional kitchens, a trendy apartment, bed ideas, and more!

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Hello… Readers! Here we are again, to bring you the latest and trendiest news from the world of Home Interior and Exterior decoration. Well, well, this week might have been quite busy and running for you but few things are always going to be there, just like Home Decorations. This week's favorite ideabooks of readers include some small and functional kitchen designs, trendy apartments in India, Bed designs for your home, and entrance designing ideas.

Let us learn more in details about them. For more such news and insights, stay tuned to us. 

1. Small and Functional Kitchens

Small kitchens are headache, only for those who are not doing anything about them. But a little assistance and research can add a bit of life to this small area. This ideabook will teach you plenty of ways to organize and arrange small kitchens and make them fully functional.

You can learn about this guide from here. 

3. Beautiful and Trendy Bangalore Apartment

This ideabook showcases you life inside a 3 BHK apartment for a couple. The house is a brilliant abode to comfort and beauty. And as per their wishes, this modern residence makes use of cosy and sleek furnishing, contemporary storage solutions, and designs which are simple yet appealing. The colour palette of the apartment is primarily soft and soothing, with dashes of vibrant hues thrown in here and there.

Get all the essential details from this link.

3. Bright Ideas Every Indian Kitchen

Seems like people are turning their head towards the kitchen for upcoming winters. This another ideabook regarding details and tricks for small Indian kitchen. These tricks are easy to follow and can be practiced in all size of kitchens. The list includes all kinds of kitchen ranging from industrial to traditional style and thus, there are plenty of ideas for everyone.

Get the ideas for Indian kitchen from here

4. Bed Ideas You are Secretly Fascinated With

One of the favorite and most fascinating areas of your home after kitchen is bedroom. It is a place where you feel fresh, sleep, refresh your mind and make plans. Your bed often becomes a paradise and is the most important part of the bedroom as it offers a sanctuary for resting. It needs to be cosy and warm, but that shouldn’t stop it from being stunning.

Move away from the traditional bed designs and learn some modern designs from this ideabook.

5. Simple Ideas to make your Entrance Beautiful

A bold and impressive entrance is the key to make your guests feel excited and invited. It reflects what we like: colors, shapes, designs, styles, but also that which identifies us and forge our personality. Instead of neglecting the noteworthy element, put some time and designs to it.

Don't worry, here are plenty of ideas for you. Just click this link. 

A 3bhk Family Home in Pune
Do let us know about your thoughts.


No, Thanks