15 Ideas to use paint in small bathrooms

Most modern bathrooms have tiles covering the walls and floors to provide the homeowner a maintenance-free area that is safe from moisture absorption. However, using paint can provide a welcome contrast that adds an elegant element to the bathroom.
In this ideabook, we present 15 bathroom designs that combine paint and tiles with stylish results.
Fixing nails on tiled walls could damage the surface and cause cracks. With painted walls, this is not a problem, so you can hang paintings to brighten up the room.
Instead of having a completely tiled bathroom, the combination of painted walls with tiles and stones makes the area more interesting.
To keep the bathroom looking airy, you can tile half way up the wall to protect surfaces that are prone to water splashes.
Protect the shower area with complete tiling to keep the area dry and prevent the wall from absorbing moisture. Paint works well for the rest of the walls.
Choose paints that are water resistant and can be washed or wiped down easily to keep the bathroom spotless.
Walls can get damp even with ceramic tiles, so there’s no harm in using paint at least for the upper half of the walls.
Use paint in areas that are unlikely to suffer from water splashes.
Painting the walls in a bold colour helps to brighten up the bathroom and make it more cheerful.
For adding a designer touch to the bathroom, you can also use wall paper instead of paint.
For those who get easily bored of the same look, painting the walls is a good option as it can be repainted easily to give the bathroom a new look.
Stark white wall panels provide a nice contrast to printed tiles, introducing a relaxed vibe to the area.
When a gradient wall or mosaic pattern needs to be highlighted, using white paint in the rest of the bathroom puts the focus on the coloured tiles.
Plain white walls are perfect as the background for black fittings. It creates a stunning contrast.
When multi-coloured mosaic tiles are used in a bathroom, paint the walls in a shade that complements the tiles.
The sophistication of a bathroom can be enhanced by adding patterns or a wall mural that breaks the monotony of a single colour on the wall.
See Compact Bathroom Design Ideas for more bathroom designs.