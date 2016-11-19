30 Pictures of beautiful apartments to inspire you!

Today we will take a look at 10 apartments that optimally blend simple elegance and functionality for an extraordinary living experience. Check out the trendiest furniture and styles and brilliant space-saving techniques as we explore these amazing residences that are sure to inspire Indians to make some dramatic changes in their own homes!
What a spacious and bright environment with cool white walls, wooden parquet, and splashes of greenery! The architects at Marco D'Andrea did a truly praiseworthy job!
The living spaces are integrated seamlessly but are subtly demarcated by raised levels.
The kitchen is trendy and functional. Its neat white cabinets are complemented warmly by the wooden floor.
The ceiling beams are the highlight of this colourful living space.
The kitchen is separated by means of an intriguing glass box structure.
What a fine example of an ultra-modern, minimalist kitchen!
White is the perfect colour to give a sense of space in a miniature apartment!
The location of the bed is ideal for maximum mobility in a tiny home. Also, The shelving unit which acts as the headboard offers ample privacy as well.
The wall dividing the living and sleeping areas holds shelves and the television.
An open-plan design is perfect in a small home.
The tiny kitchenette is sleek and trendy.
The corner of the house is suitably utilised with the installation of a small bathroom.
Grey tiles of vintage appearance and oak parquet showcase beauty in neutral tones.
The symmetrical shelves look classy in this comfortable space.
The entrance of the house is ideally located between the two arms of the L shape.
The living spaces are integrated yet demarcated by different floor tiles and a stunning glass wall.
The chaise lounges are a stately addition in this penthouse.
This residence looks lovely with its elegant colours and a spectacular light fixture at floor level.
Trendy sanitary wares team with a long mirror that enhances a spacious feel.
This tiny 28 square metres apartment looks airy and comfortable!
A wonderful idea for a bed in a small space!
The large window is the highlight of this space-saving delight.
Roof beams and exposed bricks are painted white.
The minimalist kitchenette is sleek and practical.
The bathroom is a pristine and airy affair.
A small but trendy apartment – we love the spotlight steps!
The bedroom is a lesson in refined simplicity.
The linear structure and stylish monochromatic décor is evident from above.
Big or small, modern white or rustic wood—these 10 fascinating examples of contemporary, practical and stylish apartments provide a wealth of inspiration to make your home the perfect Indian dream! Here is another story that might interest you - 16 Blacksmith Doors for a Stunning Entrance.