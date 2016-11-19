Your browser is out-of-date.

30 Pictures of beautiful apartments to inspire you!

Justwords Justwords
WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto Luigi Brenna Architetto Modern living room
Today we will take a look at 10 apartments that optimally blend simple elegance and functionality for an extraordinary living experience. Check out the trendiest furniture and styles and brilliant space-saving techniques as we explore these amazing residences that are sure to inspire Indians to make some dramatic changes in their own homes!

​1. Pristine

Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Eclectic style living room Wood White
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design

What a spacious and bright environment with cool white walls, wooden parquet, and splashes of greenery! The architects at Marco D'Andrea did a truly praiseworthy job! 

2. ​Elegant

Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Eclectic style living room Wood White
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design

The living spaces are integrated seamlessly but are subtly demarcated by raised levels.

3. ​Stylish

Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Eclectic style dining room Wood White
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design

The kitchen is trendy and functional. Its neat white cabinets are complemented warmly by the wooden floor.

​4. Vibrant

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Living roomAccessories & decoration
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

The ceiling beams are the highlight of this colourful living space.

​5. Creative

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN KitchenSinks & taps
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

The kitchen is separated by means of an intriguing glass box structure.

6. ​Minimalist

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

What a fine example of an ultra-modern, minimalist kitchen!


​7. Small

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist kitchen
23bassi studio di architettura

White is the perfect colour to give a sense of space in a miniature apartment!

​8. Convenient

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist bedroom
23bassi studio di architettura

The location of the bed is ideal for maximum mobility in a tiny home. Also, The shelving unit which acts as the headboard offers ample privacy as well. 

​9. Practical

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist living room
23bassi studio di architettura

The wall dividing the living and sleeping areas holds shelves and the television.

10. ​Open-Plan

3252 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern living room
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

An open-plan design is perfect in a small home.

11. ​Kitchenette

3252 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern kitchen
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

The tiny kitchenette is sleek and trendy.

​12. Corners

3252 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern bathroom
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

The corner of the house is suitably utilised with the installation of a small bathroom.

​13. Neutrality

WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto Luigi Brenna Architetto Modern kitchen
Luigi Brenna Architetto

Grey tiles of vintage appearance and oak parquet showcase beauty in neutral tones.

​14. Sophisticated

WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto Luigi Brenna Architetto Modern living room
Luigi Brenna Architetto

The symmetrical shelves look classy in this comfortable space.

​15. Floor Plan

WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto Luigi Brenna Architetto Modern living room
Luigi Brenna Architetto

The entrance of the house is ideally located between the two arms of the L shape.

16. Integration

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist kitchen
bdastudio

The living spaces are integrated yet demarcated by different floor tiles and a stunning glass wall.

​17. Library

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Modern dining room
bdastudio

This library will definitely inspire booklovers!

​18. Niche

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Modern style bedroom
bdastudio

We love the idea of a space-saving niche in the wall!

​19. Refreshing

Superattico con vista sul centro città a Milano, Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Minimalist living room White
Archidromo—Circuito di Architettura—

The chaise lounges are a stately addition in this penthouse.

​20. Style

Superattico con vista sul centro città a Milano, Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Minimalist living room White
Archidromo—Circuito di Architettura—

This residence looks lovely with its elegant colours and a spectacular light fixture at floor level.

​21. Sleek

Superattico con vista sul centro città a Milano, Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - BathroomToilets Pottery Beige
Archidromo—Circuito di Architettura—

Trendy sanitary wares team with a long mirror that enhances a spacious feel.

​22. Miniscule

Batipin flat, studio wok studio wok Modern living room
studio wok

This tiny 28 square metres apartment looks airy and comfortable!

23. Fitting

Batipin flat, studio wok studio wok Modern style bedroom
studio wok

A wonderful idea for a bed in a small space!

​24. Light

Batipin flat, studio wok studio wok Modern living room
studio wok

The large window is the highlight of this space-saving delight.

​25. Rustic White

Via Castaldi - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Modern houses
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Roof beams and exposed bricks are painted white.

​26. Functional

Via Castaldi - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Modern houses
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

The minimalist kitchenette is sleek and practical.

​27. Immaculate

Via Castaldi - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Modern houses
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

The bathroom is a pristine and airy affair.

​28. Contemporary

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

A small but trendy apartment – we love the spotlight steps!

​29. Simplicity

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist bedroom
ristrutturami

The bedroom is a lesson in refined simplicity.

​30. Linear

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

The linear structure and stylish monochromatic décor is evident from above. 

Big or small, modern white or rustic wood—these 10 fascinating examples of contemporary, practical and stylish apartments provide a wealth of inspiration to make your home the perfect Indian dream! Here is another story that might interest you - 16 Blacksmith Doors for a Stunning Entrance.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


