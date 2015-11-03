This purple bedroom is for those who really love the colour and aren't afraid to use it in many ways. From lavender bed sheet and polka dots to dark mauve quilt and sofa covers, amethyst coloured wall to violet sheer curtains, this bedroom uses purple in all its shades and glory. It definitely has a feminine undertone to it because of the indulgent use of the varying shades of purple and is thus best suited for a girl's bedroom.

