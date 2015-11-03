Your browser is out-of-date.

Purplicious—5 shades of Purple for every home

Rhea Purnita Paine Rhea Purnita Paine
Phaselis Konutları Antalya, Mimoza Mimarlık Mimoza Mimarlık Modern living room
The regal royal beauty of purple is unparalleled by any other colour. Whether one uses a dark plum shade, a full-bodied violet, or a light periwinkle or lilac, there is a shade of purple to suit everyone. Whether one wants a big bold splash of it in their room or use it sparingly here and there purple can turn heads in any home. So here are 5 delicious shades of purple for 5 different kinds of people and homes.

Lilac living room

Двух этажная квартира 82 кв.м., Ольга Рыбалка Ольга Рыбалка Eclectic style living room
This lilac living room has a stylish beauty to it tempered by the contrasting white and grey theme of the rest of the room. The sheer white curtains, white tiled floor, and white ceiling balance the happy lilac colour of the L shaped sofa and the soft cotton curtains. Add to it a feature wall with a poster of Eiffel tower on it, a white chandelier and some funky LED lights and this room glows with a feminine beauty.

Mauve wall

Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern style bedroom
This dull mauve wall is the perfect example of using purple in a subtle understated way at home. Those who find the darker shades of purple garish can opt for this toned down shade of purple. What makes this wall even more interesting is that it's made of wood and has a door in the middle, which is camouflaged in mauve with the rest of the wall. White ceiling, walls and bean bags help this pale purple shade to stand out even more, but a bright green rug here shows purple can work well with other colours too.

Royal brinjal purple

Phaselis Konutları Antalya, Mimoza Mimarlık Mimoza Mimarlık Modern living room
Brinjal and royal sounds so unusual? But this royal deep shade of purple almost as dark as a brinjal is perfect for those looking for a shade of purple to go with their opulent style. These cabriole styled dark purple sofas covered in plush velvet have a grandeur about them that helps them fit in with any grand living room. Here the dark purple sofas blend in perfectly with the ornate silver coffee table, beaded chandelier and a checkered mirror wall. A regal purple dining room will go well with such a plush living room.

Plum alcove

Renovierung einer Villa am Stadtrand von Salzburg zu einem luxuriösen Wohn-Loft, Meissl Architects ZT GmbH Meissl Architects ZT GmbH Modern dining room
Plum can never go out of style. The retro beauty of this dark shade of purple is best brought out when used in little dozes. Thus this plum velvet alcove designed by MEISSL ARCHITECTS ZT GMBH is the perfect example of minimal yet striking use of purple in a home. Alcove's needn't always be boring cupboards or bookshelves. Here a deep alcove has been turned into a seating area with comfy bedding, cushions and soft plum velvet walls. A TV fixed on one wall makes it a romantic place to watch movies together.

Mixed Purple Bedroom

КВАРТИРА. ВОЛНА, Vera Rybchenko Vera Rybchenko Modern style bedroom
This purple bedroom is for those who really love the colour and aren't afraid to use it in many ways. From lavender bed sheet and polka dots to dark mauve quilt and sofa covers, amethyst coloured wall to violet sheer curtains, this bedroom uses purple in all its shades and glory. It definitely has a feminine undertone to it because of the indulgent use of the varying shades of purple and is thus best suited for a girl's bedroom.

Here are 5 more ways to use purple at home.

A affordable home full of charm


