5 surprising armchairs for the home

There is something extremely comfortable and laid back about a armchair. It's the perfect piece of furniture to wile away an afternoon with a book or magazine. What makes an armchair a little more enticing than any other regular chair is the armrests that provide ample support while reading, working or even browsing one's phone. But what one finds in most homes is a boring square chair sitting in a corner looking forgotten and old. So here are 5 unusual armchairs that will give you all the comfort of a cozy design and still be an interesting addition to any room.
This armchair has an ethnic design which is bright, colourful and intricately beautiful. With a carved wooden frame and covered in a bright cyan upholstery with colourful circular patterns on it, it is perfect for those who like things with a royal touch to them. Styled like a royal 'singhasan', this unusual armchair will be a stately addition to any room and paired with some more furniture of the same shade of Cyan, it will liven up any dull room.
This chair doesn't just look like a car, it has actually been fashioned out of the front of a car! The area around the bumper and the headlights have been taken out as it is and placed on a wooden armchair frame. A touch of faded and chipped paint, a wooden seat placed where the bonnet would have been and a few comfy cushions thrown in to make it more comfortable and we have one of the most unusual armchairs ever. Here's another vintage car chair.
This armchair takes its inspiration from a yarn of wool. Made of foam with a curvy surface covered in dull yellow and red stripes, this armchair completes the yarn feel with an additional round footstool in front of the armchair. Made of a single block of foam, both the armchair and footstool are for those who like minimal yet modern furniture that is both comfy and unusual.
This one seater sofa kitschy modern armchair designed by VINTAGEHAUS is both unusual and eye catching. Multicoloured patches of fabrics of various colours and with different kinds of design on them have been used here to cover the square frame of this armchair. From pastel pieces of cloth with tiny blossoms on them to fabrics with big bold flowers on them, from black and white checks to solid orange and green, this armchair is a mish-mash of colours, ideas and contemporary beauty.
This monochromatic armchair with its basic black frame and white upholstery reminds one of the beauty of black and white movies. The black and white print of Audrey Hepburn's classic look from the movie 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' adds to this armchair a dash of evergreen beauty. This armchair is for those who have a classic understated style that never goes out of fashion, just like Ms Hepburn.
Here are 5 unique coffee tables to pair with these 5 unusual armchairs.