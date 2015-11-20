5 Cheap Hammocks for a Lazy Sunday

Those who are bored of regular hammocks and want to try something different can experiment with this white hammock chair. The chair has a basic wooden frame, which hangs on a network of white ropes. Some white cushions make this hammock more comfortable than the rest. The wooden walls and flooring give this area the look of a riverside log cabin complete with a fireplace in one corner. This hammock chair is the perfect way to relive a blissful morning in a log cabin.

