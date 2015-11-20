Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 Cheap Hammocks for a Lazy Sunday

Rhea Purnita Paine Rhea Purnita Paine
KOTESASHI HOUSE (小手指の家), TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 Mediterranean style living room
Loading admin actions …

Doesn't everyone sometimes want to run away from everything and go take a holiday? Lounge on a beach under the shade of a palm tree in a hammock and forget all about the cares of life. While taking an impromptu holiday to a beach or riverside may not always be possible, it is possible to bring in a bit of holiday charm to one's home. A comfy hammock can transform a corner of any room into a heavenly holiday delight. Be it a lazy sunday or a mid week break from work, a homely hammock provides the perfect place to unwind.

Hippy hammock

KOTESASHI HOUSE (小手指の家), TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 Mediterranean style living room
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

Those who love the colourful bohemian vibe of the beaches of Goa, will love this colourful hammock too. With a colourful hippy feel to it this comfy cotton hammock can turn a corner of any colourful room into a Goan beach shack. The basic hammock made of cloth with cream, red and green stripes, will contrast well against cream walls and ceiling and simple lightwood furniture. Add a few colourful cushions and a hip rug like the one on the giant coffee table here and the hippy shack appeal will be complete.

Brown sack hammock

Loft- kamienica ul.Jagiellońska Warszawa 100 m2, livinghome wnętrza Katarzyna Sybilska livinghome wnętrza Katarzyna Sybilska Industrial style living room
livinghome wnętrza Katarzyna Sybilska

livinghome wnętrza Katarzyna Sybilska
livinghome wnętrza Katarzyna Sybilska
livinghome wnętrza Katarzyna Sybilska

For those who don't love too much colour, this muted brown and white hammock that looks like a regular sack is a good choice. It is a neutral yet relaxing addition to any room. It can blend in with any kind of subtle or light coloured furniture, but something like the unpainted brick wall here will make it stand out well. Designed by LIVINGHOME WNĘTRZA KATARZYNA SYBILSKA this brown sack hammock is perfect for a relaxing corner of a bachelor's loft.

Rustic white hammock

高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Modern living room
向山建築設計事務所

向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所

This white hammock made of a off-white soft cotton fabric, white ropes and a wooden rod has a rustic charm to it that sets it apart. Simple and minimal it will look striking against a dark or colourful interior. Thus the dark wooden flooring helps the white of rustic charm of this hammock to shine. While the floor to ceiling sliding glass window on one side allows in ample sunlight to make it a comfortable lounging spot.

Roped hammock

MR Ibiza, POCHE ARQUITETURA POCHE ARQUITETURA Modern living room
POCHE ARQUITETURA

POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA

This hammock made entirely of white ropes is all that a patio or balcony needs to transport one to a holiday haven. This roped hammock is the perfect place to soak in some sun on a sunny day or watch a rainy drizzle when clouds come over. Placed in the edge of the covered area with garden chairs, it still gets enough sun and breeze from the rest of the patio or terrace. These eclectic white garden chairs will go well with a white roped hammock like this.

Hammock chair

Metamorfoza domu w Bieszczadach, deco chata deco chata Country style living room
deco chata

deco chata
deco chata
deco chata

Those who are bored of regular hammocks and want to try something different can experiment with this white hammock chair. The chair has a basic wooden frame, which hangs on a network of white ropes. Some white cushions make this hammock more comfortable than the rest. The wooden walls and flooring give this area the look of a riverside log cabin complete with a fireplace in one corner. This hammock chair is the perfect way to relive a blissful morning in a log cabin.

Here are some unusual armchairs to go with these homely hammocks.

6 Bathtub inspirations for a modern Indian home


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks