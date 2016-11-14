A beautiful 1000 Sqft apartment for a couple in Mumbai

Everyone likes to live in an opulent homewith all the luxuries that money can buy which can be in the form of luxurious accessoriesboth inside and outside the house. Every individual has his or her own visionof luxury which could range from a large bathtub in the bathroom branded furniture or expensive paintings. Whatever maybe an individual’simagination of a luxurious house, the general thought is that only a largehouse spread across several square feet can fit in all the luxuries needed foropulent living.

But in this ideabook we shall break thatmyth by showcasing a lovely house created by interior decorators Anna Serafin Architects that inspired designers in Vashi, Mumbai. It oozes style and substance with its minimalist décor. Comfortand elegance is the mainstay in this residence built on 100 square meters thatmeets owner’s demand for impressive décor that cannot be copied easily.