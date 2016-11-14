A beautiful 1000 Sqft apartment for a couple in Mumbai

Everyone likes to live in an opulent homewith all the luxuries that money can buy which can be in the form of luxurious accessoriesboth inside and outside the house. Every individual has his or her own visionof luxury which could range from a large bathtub in the bathroom branded furniture or expensive paintings. Whatever maybe an individual’simagination of a luxurious house, the general thought is that only a largehouse spread across several square feet can fit in all the luxuries needed foropulent living.
But in this ideabook we shall break thatmyth by showcasing a lovely house created by interior decorators Anna Serafin Architects that inspired designers in Vashi, Mumbai. It oozes style and substance with its minimalist décor. Comfortand elegance is the mainstay in this residence built on 100 square meters thatmeets owner’s demand for impressive décor that cannot be copied easily.
Even a usually ignored region like the corridor has received its share of attention with elegant white ceramic pots and parquet floor. In homes that lack space corridors are a great way to install wardrobes and cabinets for storing clothes and other essentials. Here the wardrobes have been fitted with mirrors for a classy look and to enhance the visual space of the room.
The lovely bedroom with soft lavender wallpaper on wall behind the headboard is designed to soothe and comfort with its white bed linen and simple décor. To create storage space in the room white shelves have been fitted against white walls that enhance illusion of space. Cushions and other furnishings in the room that bring together color tones of the wall complete the bedroom’s décor.
We all have seen varied examples of décor where patterns, colors and materials are combined to bring out their best features but here we see an eclectic combination that is rare to find. The classic parquet flooring creates a sense of understated luxury in partnership with the striking white walls, sofas and ceiling. The thoughtfully created backdrop for television with stone tiles emphasizes the earthy tones of this eclectic living room that has been given box style coffee table and low cabinet fashioned entirely out of wood. The floor lamp adds to the style quotient of the living room by its sheer presence.
This kitchen design is a perfect example of aesthetic styling and smart planning as it contains all the essential gadgets and has more than adequate amount of storage space. Rich sheen of dark wood back-splash adds glamor to the lovely kitchen when paired with classy black granite counter and sparkling white cabinets. A kitchen that is sure to awaken the sleeping cook in each one of us.
The bathroom may look simple but no expense has been spared to make it luxurious and meet demands of aesthetic beauty that has been maintained across the house. Sandstone walls and wooden cabinets keep the stylish bathroom awash with golden hue that is broken by black counter top. During the tour of this house we see how every room has been given equal attention and no expense has been spared to achieve desired luxury by owners.
