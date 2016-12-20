5 Interesting two-storey houses (and ideas to copy their facades)

There comes a time when you get bored of the old construction of your house and want to bring some major changes with little to no investment. And, when you think of remodeling your house, a little change in the façade is always a good idea.
Regardless of the material you use and the design you chose, it is important that the finish is utterly perfect. In this article, we will show you facades that will inspire you when you modify your home.
Big windows popping out the house give it a contemporary and airy look. But, before you start thinking about something like that, make sure you are playing right with the size of the windows.
We suggest you take a good picture of the existing front and make several sketches of the new windows that you are going to place. This will give you a clear picture of what you can expect at the end of the renovation.
The façade of this house is a true inspiration for people who want to have airy houses.
The use of plants outside provides a refreshing detail to the front of the house. Not just façade, use of plants in any part of the house gives a unique touch.
However, when you decide to pick planters for the façade, make sure there is a proper drainage system and the plants are kept away from the walls. This needs to be done in order to save the walls from any stain or unnecessary mess.
This house has a nicely defined planter which is not ruining the walls. To add some more drama, the designers added an extended garden with equal charm and fun. We must say the planters are the heart of this house.
If you wish to give an industrial feel to your house, a steel façade is the most suitable option. Modern steel facades not just make the building more appealing, but also protect it from any sort of damage. You don’t have to worry about corrosion too, as there is a choice of stainless steel and other cheaper materials available in the market.
In this house, a very beautiful shape has been developed out of steel and it truly highlights the unique features of this façade.
Colours have always been the key highlights of a house and when it comes to the façade, it does perform beautifully. The key will be how beautifully you can accentuate the volume using different shades. Try to bring some contrasting colour with the base of the wall colours.
Here, black has been used in contrast with the wooden texture of the house. Covering the outer panel of the window pane, this black colour gives a striking look to the house.
Red bricks offer a friendly result to the facades and when they are combined with transparent windows, they take things to a whole another level. However, there is one more thing that we cannot ignore and it is the pool.
Both sides of the home have huge glass windows, making it an inspiration for anyone who wants to renovate a small home. For those, who want the sun to invade their privacy, this type of addition is perfect.
Start by remodelling your facades now by taking inspiration from these 5 houses. Till then, we will bring you several other home decoration tips and tricks.