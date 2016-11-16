11 Ideas to create storage space in small homes!

Storage space is an insatiable need, never satisfied by the largest of all homes and neither the smallest. There seems to be room for that new set of furniture, that new dining set or even that attractive wall unit. But with these newfound assets crowding your home, diminishing walking space by and by, there’s very little room for storage. What if you could keep the aforementioned dream while capitalising on storage space? We are bringing you some neat little tricks.
Forks, spoons and knives, cutlery you least expect to consume space, take up more than you can imagine. While fitting in a new drawer seems far fetched a nifty little trick you can rely on is this cleverly designed drawer with room even at the corners. With this one you might just be able to house a whole new set.
The last thing a master bedroom requires is a bedside stand that takes up floor space.. When they ring in that king sized bed in your room and you find no space to accommodate a stand, what do you do? How does an attached bedside stand sound? Pretty neat eh?
You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.
Before you proceed to kick that extra junk beneath your bed, wardrobe, or table to escape condescending looks of your oncoming guests, consider this one. The similarity of everyday behaviour has been used in this creative design. While one would choose to place junk beneath the trunk with the hope that it escapes judgemental darts, this one guarantees nobody gets a glimpse of that trunk besides yourself. Works in your favour and keeps the junk away. Win win.
A micro sized kitchen for all your space constrained is the ideal solution to all your storage space woes. With a kitchen counter, cabins and a sink contained within no more than five square feet, it doesn’t get better than this. Everything you need and more locked up in a single cabinet. Genius!
Scurrying around in the kitchen, clearing out space, throwing out vegetable carvings only for it to return a few minutes later. Does this drill seem all too familiar to you? If the need to clear out space becomes all too cumbersome for you, then the winged worktop is here to swoop in and save the day, giving you that extra bit of space you’ve been craving all along.
Sweep things on the floor, under the floor! Doesn’t make sense to you? Check out this ingenious safety net for all your junk. So pick up off the floor what you don’t want and place it in this wondrous storage unit that resides beneath the floor. Brilliant is an understatement for this marvel.
There’s nothing extraordinarily unique about this idea, but it’s a great space saver nevertheless. You can introduce drawers beneath your stairway so as to make the most of the space. A bookshelf can also be made in the exact same manner. If the tap of free space runs dry, then look for a waterway beneath your stairway.
What good is a headboard facing the wall? If you’re thinking, not much, then you are probably right. Which is why we bring to you this masterpiece- a bookshelf attached to your headboard. This way you can capitalise on the surface area made available to you from the headboard by finding a place for your favourite books.
Line up your fireplace with a set of shelf so as to make the most of the fireplace. You can either use it as a bookshelf or even a as a showcase. If you want to add a splash of colour to the room, then go about it with some colourful shelves, that do more than just light up your sitting.
Partition walls are a great way to create the illusion of space. The illusion from a viewer’s standpoint seems to work just fine, but the reality of it is the brunt that occupants have to face. Partition walls can often take up more room than you envisioned initially. So to make up for the floor space consumed horizontally, capitalise on it vertically by incorporating shelves.
A workplace, bookshelf and showcase all in a single rectangle of pure delight. What more can you ask for? Decorate this wonder cabin with your favourite antiques or use it a mini library- there is no dearth of uses for this cabin. Place it just about anywhere and you’ll see how compact this piece really is.
Try out these neat hacks to make every bit of free space count. They are bound to come in handy for the next time you find clutter.