10 Ideas for making best use of your small Indian kitchen

Messy could just be the next best thing. Instead of scurrying around looking for space to keep your cutlery, pots and pans, you could just let them hang out like this kitchen. Who needs cabins when you can spare yourself of the impediment of searching for a pot or pan? When it’s right before your very eyes and all it requires is for you to take it off the hook! Still unhappy with the size of your kitchen?

For every bane, a boon. Don’t let the size of your kitchen get the better of you, when you can for a fact get the better of it!