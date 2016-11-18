Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 Problem solving space-savers for small rooms

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
SIMPLE SEMI ITALIAN TYPE VILLA, SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS SHEEVIA INTERIOR CONCEPTS Modern living room Plywood Beige
Loading admin actions …

Since small homes are an inevitable part of life, that means that small rooms are too! Don't worry, if you're strategic and creative with your space, then you won't be so bummed out by the thought of small rooms! Just because you have a small living area, it does not mean you can't store your things behind the walls! Yes, there are several ways by which you can change the way you have been keeping your things for years. 

Here we have so many wonderful space-saving ideas for the smaller areas of your home and most are easy, affordable and aesthetically pleasing! Just trust us, these are projects that you will want to get start on immediately! So, call your professional decorator today.

1. Under the bed

Крошка, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

Prop that bed up and add some great and stable pull-out drawers. These can hold bed linens, clothing or miscellaneous items—they can also add stairs if you might need help getting into bed if you have a high rise bed or small kids at home. 

2. Under the stairs

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Held Schreinerei

Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei

One of the most underestimated and underused areas of your home- don't let understair space go to waste. Add shelving or sliding cabinets for anything from children's toys to movies and seasonal clothing. You can make it a book shelve or just a small office area where you can work in lonesome.

3. Mezzanines- Low Storey

Industrial design - Doimo sofas -Metropolis, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Living roomSofas & armchairs
IMAGO DESIGN

IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN

One of the unique ideas on this list is adding a mezzanine to a small home. It can be a partition for certain rooms, or it be can be for extra equipment like sports equipment, your mini lounge area, your bar, friends corner or maybe sleeping place for some unknown, uninvited guest! 

4. Consider everything

Deep Blue, Marina Sarkisyan Marina Sarkisyan Eclectic style kitchen
Marina Sarkisyan

Marina Sarkisyan
Marina Sarkisyan
Marina Sarkisyan

In small kitchens, look up for more storage space. These wicker baskets are perfect for seasonal goods or baking spices! They look beautiful, keep things organized and are easier to handle.

5. Chic display cabinets

Bespoke Freestanding Display Cabinet, GO GO Dining roomDressers & sideboards
GO

Bespoke Freestanding Display Cabinet

GO
GO
GO

Retro or vintage display cabinets are a great way to save on space and make sure your beloved dishes or collector items are on display for all to see. Let your home speak volumes about your choice for interior decor.

6. Elevated beds

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

By simply adding a meter and three stairs, you can double, if not triple, the amount of storage your small bedroom can handle! And guess what, you can have a special space for your comics, lovely boots, winter clothes in summer or just anything that's your secret.


7. Clever partitions

PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

This partition is fantastic because if successfully divides the shape and doubles as a means to display unique and cute figurines and accessories. A beautiful room divider serving as a fantastic showcase area!

8. Integrated rooms

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

If you find that your home or rooms are so small that they seem overly-integrated, then consider temporary partitions that are easy to install as a means of saving and dividing space. 

9. Sliding bookshelves

Bereterbide, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist study/office
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

This home is definitely not small—but the idea of sliding bookshelves is possible in any home! Why limit your imagination to the books only, you can also keep decor items, your make up stuff, or utensils here. 

10. Corners are a blessing

#3 Ordnung Ist Hierarchie, FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN Living roomShelves
FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN

FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN
FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN
FUNDAMENTAL.BERLIN

Corners are some of the best places to put display cabinets, DIY projects, customised shelves and reading nooks—so start using them for such things!

11. A hide-away bed

FROM SHOP TO LOFT, R3ARCHITETTI R3ARCHITETTI Study/officeAccessories & decoration
R3ARCHITETTI

R3ARCHITETTI
R3ARCHITETTI
R3ARCHITETTI

Since we tend to only use beds during hours of sleep, there's nothing wrong with hiding them away with a clever little curtain during all the other hours! Getting the Sleeping beauty feels already.

12. A cute bathroom space

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern bathroom
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

This contemporary bathroom has everything you need—including a healthy dose of vitamin D from the wonderful sunlight- Everything packed within a small space. 

13. Pantries and organisers

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

Don't forget to use drawer and pantry organisers to keep your home healthy, calm and accessible. Close it down and see how clear your room will look.

14. A plate rack for small kitchens

Mighty Plate rack The Plate Rack KitchenCabinets & shelves
The Plate Rack

Mighty Plate rack

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

Perfect for über-small kitchen  where even cabinetry isn't possible, a metal plate rack (or any colour or finish) is the perfect solution to all of your problems!

15. Multifunctional furniture

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

How wonderful is this desk that doubles as a beautiful display cabinet? Multifunctional furnishings can be quite affordable and aesthetically pleasing at the same time!

Must read: Useful arrangement of Domestic items to save time.

16. Hooks and knobs

Raumwunder, Connox Connox Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

One of the cheapest and easiest ways to save on legroom is to install creative and unique hooks and knobs to hold everything from coats to keys and unmbrellas!

All of these options are modern, efficient, easy to create and will save you a ton of space in your small home—of course, if you have any more ideas you should tell us below! Clever storage solutions for small homes is always a lifesaving technique!

A beautiful and furnished 7000 Sqft family home in Noida
Where you will store your material?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks