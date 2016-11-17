Before & After: 5 bedrooms with exclusive transformation

Bedroom is the most private zone of the house which soothes and rejuvenates body and soul filling them with vitality to greet each day with vigor and enthusiasm. A comfortable bed is the most essential piece of furniture in the bedroom which cannot be fulfilled by just a mattress and pillow. Just as a comfortable bed does not ensure restful sleep an exotic bedroom crowded with expensive furniture also cannot guarantee sleep.

In this list of five transformed bedrooms recreated by Homify’s interior decorators we show you how the ideal combination of color, layout and bedroom accessories work in harmony to make the region ideal for peaceful slumber. The ideabook also has pictures of the bedrooms before they were transformed to give you an idea about importance of light and air that turn a dull and grim room into a region of comfort. These amazing transformations of bedrooms from old-fashioned to modern and from creepy to warm and welcoming is absolutely stunning and are a must see for every house-owner.