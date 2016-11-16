Your browser is out-of-date.

16 Guardrails designs for your staircase at home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa SDLV, sanzpont [arquitectura] sanzpont [arquitectura] Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
In Homify, we always talk about the décors of a house interior and exterior, and there is no way we can ignore the stairs. Stairs are a valuable part of Indian homes and to maintain the aesthetic of the entire house, you equally need to focus on this portion. 

In this article, we will introduce you to 16 enchanting ways to design a staircase:

1. ​Thin and multiple tubes

Oficinas ECC, ARKOT arquitectura + construcción ARKOT arquitectura + construcción Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

If you do not have kids in your home, safety is easier to achieve and there is always a room for lighter materials and simple designs in such homes.

2. Simple and steady designs

Casa Colomos, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

For those who don’t really like a high guardrail, this type of protection is perfect to have in your house. Go for the dwarf railings, but do not leave the space beneath unfilled. The open space here is designed to bring a modern charm.

3. Design and protection

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The guardrail is more like a retaining wall on the highway, which will save you from falling. The design here is surely a right fit when it is all about safety.

4. ​With the transparency of glass

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Stairs
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

Another way to protect your steps is to create a glass plated guardrail. Along with the aesthetic value, it does provide a barrier from any sort of accidents.

5. ​Metals that support all

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Stairs are not just needed inside the homes, but outside as well for terraces, gardens, and courtyards. As guardrails outside are affected by weather, you have to be careful while selecting the material. For instance, designers recommend concrete structures.

6. ​If there is railing?

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

In case, there is no real guardrail, placing some interesting elements will serve the purpose.  Here, it is the flower pots that define the area and serve well as a support throughout the stairs.


7. ​Some simplicity

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

In some houses, a banister is more of a decorative element in comparison to functional ones. Although, the steel lines are providing effective support for balance, they maintain their aesthetic value also.

​8. Combine materials

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

When you chose materials for the guardrails, make sure it matches with the rest of house. Playing with lot of different elements is always a great choice.

9. ​Form and banister

Casa SDLV, sanzpont [arquitectura] sanzpont [arquitectura] Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
sanzpont [arquitectura]

sanzpont [arquitectura]
sanzpont [arquitectura]
sanzpont [arquitectura]

Spiral staircases are an inevitable element you can have in your house. So, if you have such staircases in your house, try mixing it with simple elements.

10. ​All Wood

Stallausbau Friedenfelde/Uckermark, Gabriele Riesner Architektin Gabriele Riesner Architektin Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Gabriele Riesner Architektin

Gabriele Riesner Architektin
Gabriele Riesner Architektin
Gabriele Riesner Architektin

Here it’s just the wood performing all the major tasks. There is a visual beauty, strength, and hardness attached to this guardrail.

11. Banister wall

Casa Feryvale, 2006, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

The guardrails need to be extremely tight so that it can protect you during an accident. In case your house doesn’t have space for guardrails, you can put the ladders in the middle of the wall.

​12. Wires hanging from the ceiling

House V Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

House V

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

The guardrails here are in the form of multiple threads, holding every step in utter elegance. This is a good alternative when you like to give a unique design to your house.

13. ​Double Protection

Casa M, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
alexandro velázquez

alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez

There can’t be a better definition for security than having two-sided support to your guardrail. Here, it’s just the walls of the house that accomplishes the task of a guardrail.

14. ​Without vision through the guardrail

Casa Koz, Tacher Arquitectos Tacher Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Tacher Arquitectos

Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos

Till now we have seen just the see-through guardrails, but that’s not the only option, as there are other solid materials too. Here the job is accomplished by wood. 

​15. Protection only in the upper parts

CASA OO, ARKOT arquitectura + construcción ARKOT arquitectura + construcción Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

For higher houses, a staircase needs to be completely secure and this one is the perfect example.

​16. Protection on both sides

LC617, Grupo Siobles Grupo Siobles Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Grupo Siobles

Grupo Siobles
Grupo Siobles
Grupo Siobles

This house showcases a luxurious choice for guardrails. The same design covers both sides and since it’s plain, there is no chance of an accident at all.

Which one of these designs inspired you the most?


