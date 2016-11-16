16 Guardrails designs for your staircase at home

In Homify, we always talk about the décors of a house interior and exterior, and there is no way we can ignore the stairs. Stairs are a valuable part of Indian homes and to maintain the aesthetic of the entire house, you equally need to focus on this portion.
In this article, we will introduce you to 16 enchanting ways to design a staircase:
If you do not have kids in your home, safety is easier to achieve and there is always a room for lighter materials and simple designs in such homes.
For those who don’t really like a high guardrail, this type of protection is perfect to have in your house. Go for the dwarf railings, but do not leave the space beneath unfilled. The open space here is designed to bring a modern charm.
The guardrail is more like a retaining wall on the highway, which will save you from falling. The design here is surely a right fit when it is all about safety.
Another way to protect your steps is to create a glass plated guardrail. Along with the aesthetic value, it does provide a barrier from any sort of accidents.
In case, there is no real guardrail, placing some interesting elements will serve the purpose. Here, it is the flower pots that define the area and serve well as a support throughout the stairs.
In some houses, a banister is more of a decorative element in comparison to functional ones. Although, the steel lines are providing effective support for balance, they maintain their aesthetic value also.
When you chose materials for the guardrails, make sure it matches with the rest of house. Playing with lot of different elements is always a great choice.
Spiral staircases are an inevitable element you can have in your house. So, if you have such staircases in your house, try mixing it with simple elements.
Here it’s just the wood performing all the major tasks. There is a visual beauty, strength, and hardness attached to this guardrail.
The guardrails need to be extremely tight so that it can protect you during an accident. In case your house doesn’t have space for guardrails, you can put the ladders in the middle of the wall.
The guardrails here are in the form of multiple threads, holding every step in utter elegance. This is a good alternative when you like to give a unique design to your house.
There can’t be a better definition for security than having two-sided support to your guardrail. Here, it’s just the walls of the house that accomplishes the task of a guardrail.
Till now we have seen just the see-through guardrails, but that’s not the only option, as there are other solid materials too. Here the job is accomplished by wood.
For higher houses, a staircase needs to be completely secure and this one is the perfect example.
This house showcases a luxurious choice for guardrails. The same design covers both sides and since it’s plain, there is no chance of an accident at all.
