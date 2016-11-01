6 important home essentials according to Vastu Shastra

A fish aquarium according to Vastu Shastra, has a great impact on rectifying the negative vibrations produced by the Vastu defects. Vastu suggests that things placed in the right directions can bring amazing benefits for the living beings around them. Therefore, also could be the cause for negative energy if Vastu is not taken into account.

For more on this topic read: https://www.homify.in/ideabooks/1544371/6-vastu-tips-for-increasing-positive-energy-in-your-home