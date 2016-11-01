Your browser is out-of-date.

6 important home essentials according to Vastu Shastra

Achtertuin Kerkrade, Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Modern garden
Vastu Shastra has been Hinduism's Science of Architecture for centuries and the specimens of  it's glory still stand tall in the form of monuments, palaces and historical buildings. Besides the stereotypical structures like buildings, temples, offices, Vastu can be applicable to cars, furniture, art pieces, ornaments, figurines, idols, drains, etc. There are no engineers and architects in India who do not take into account Vastu Shastra while planning a building.

1. Bamboo for good health

Plants play a vital role in imbibing the positive energy to the surroundings. Bamboos have been considered a sign of good health. Lucky bamboos made their way into our lifestyles centuries ago and have still been one of the most popular Vastu choices to force good health.Bamboo brings a transcendental peace with the soothing sound. A bamboo plant needs good maintenance and dry bamboos are considered to bring bad luck. So, do change the water regularly and add some fertilizers for them to flourish well.

2. The statue of Buddha

A traditional practice is to have Buddha situated in the entrance of houses. The common belief is that the statue of Buddha near the entrance nullifies the negative energy and absorbs and spreads the positive energy. It is also more effective if the statue is made of a metal like Bronze.

3. Turtle figurines

Both Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui consider turtles as a symbol of longevity. Ideally, a single turtle or a family of turtles is placed in the water facing east direction in the living room. They are mostly made up of resin, mud, crystals or metal. Each material has it's own characteristic and hence one has to be mindful about the direction they are facing.

4. Ganesha idol

Lord Ganesha is a God of luck and prosperity. Every follower of Hinduism prays to Lord Ganesh or Siddhi Vinayaka before beginning some kind of work or a good deed. A Ganesha idol is mainly placed in the entrance of the main gate or even before entering a home. Place the Ganesha at an higher altitude on a slab or a platform. Certainly, facing him in the direction of east or north is advisable.

5. A water bowl with floating flowers

In Hinduism and most South Indian homes, another common sight is flowers floating in a huge bowl of water placed near the entrance of the house. Traditionally, it is also used to provide a festive feel and spreads a sense of auspiciousness. Water symbolizes harmony and wealth according to Vastu principles, hence it's a good idea to welcome your visitors with a fresh scented bowl of water. An important tip to keep in mind is to change the water regularly for more benefits.

6. Fish aquarium

A fish aquarium according to Vastu Shastra, has a great impact on rectifying the negative vibrations produced by the Vastu defects. Vastu suggests that things placed in the right directions can bring amazing benefits for the living beings around them. Therefore, also could be the cause for negative energy if Vastu is not taken into account.

For more on this topic read: https://www.homify.in/ideabooks/1544371/6-vastu-tips-for-increasing-positive-energy-in-your-home

